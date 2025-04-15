Blink, Ring and Echo are up to 50% off at Amazon — here’s 19 smart device deals I’d shop now

Looking to revamp your smart home this spring? Amazon's best-selling smart home devices happen to be sporting major discounts as we speak. Whether you want to upgrade your streaming set up or add some security to your space, Amazon has device deals you don't want to miss.

From smart displays to security cameras, you really can't go wrong when purchasing these popular devices — especially now that they're up to 50% off. We're talking deals on Blink security cameras, Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Kindles and more starting at just $8.

Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite smart home picks from Amazon. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Best Blink Deals

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module: was $69 now $34 at Amazon Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $64 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $399 now $199 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Best Echo Deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 at Amazon The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Spot : was $79 now $64 at Amazon The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $64 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa’s voice assistant with a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, streaming and smart home control. With its compact design, it’s a great fit for any room — and now available at $64, it’s an affordable addition to your smart home setup.

Best Fire TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109 at Amazon In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.

Best Kasa Deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16 now $8 at Amazon This Kasa Smart Light Bulb displays are conveniently compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.

Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch: was $74 now $43 at Amazon These dimmers replace traditional 3-way switches commonly found in living rooms, stairways and hallways. They feature an easy installation process and you can control your switch from anywhere by using the Kasa App. You'll also have the option to automate the lights to turn on and off on their own or remotely access and control your setup manually.

Best Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024): was $399 now $324 at Amazon You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.

Best Ring Deals

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $34 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $54 at Amazon At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.