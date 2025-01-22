Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders — top Australian telco and retail offers

Rejoice, Galaxy fans — Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders are officially open and will close on February 13, 2025. Samsung's new flagship smartphones were unveiled overnight at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, touting new and improved Galaxy AI features, and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets across the whole lineup.

As always, Australia's top retailers and carriers are offering bonuses for those who secure the new flagship ahead of its February 14 release, and we've taken the liberty of rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order offers for your convenience.

Samsung's Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets are available to pre-order from all the usual suspects, including Amazon, Optus, Vodafone and Samsung, among others.

If you do purchase a Galaxy S25 from one of Australia's three major telcos — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — you will have the option of buying it outright or paying it off on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Pricing

Those looking to pick up one of Samsung's Galaxy S25 devices will be pleased to know that prices have not gone up this year, with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus priced identically to last year's models, starting at AU$1,399 and AU$1,699, respectively. Better still, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has gone down in price by AU$50, now starting at AU$2,149.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S25 models and pricing Model Storage Price Samsung Galaxy S25 256GB AU$1,399 Row 1 - Cell 0 512GB AU$1,599 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB AU$1,699 Row 3 - Cell 0 512GB AU$1,899 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB AU$2,149 Row 5 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,349 Row 6 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,749

Samsung Galaxy S25: What's new?

The first thing you're likely to notice about Samsung's new flagships is that they now share a unified design. In other words, the Galaxy S25 Ultra no longer sports squared corners and a curved display, opting instead for the same rounded corners and flat display featured on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.

Unlike last year's models, all three Galaxy S25 devices now share the same processor, with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset promising a significant boost in performance and power efficiency.

You can expect the same camera arrays on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, however, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has received an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a welcome improvement to the 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the S24 Ultra.

Once again, the biggest selling point for Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup comes down to its new Galaxy AI features, including AI-powered search functionality across the entire phone, a new dynamic Now Bar at bottom of your lock screen, similar to the iPhone's Dynamic Island feature, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Best pre-order offers

Samsung | Save AU$200 on a storage upgrade + receive up to 30% off select Galaxy devices Like in previous years, Samsung is offering exclusive online colour options (Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Pinkgold and Titanium Jadegreen) across its new range. Additionally, you can save AU$200 on a storage upgrade when purchasing an S25 handset ahead of release date. Additionally, you can also save up to 30% when you purchase an eligible Galaxy device along with your phone.

Amazon | Get AU$200 credit towards a future Samsung purchase Amazon isn't offering any savings towards the Galaxy S25 range itself, however, customers will receive AU$200 credit towards a future Samsung purchase (eligible products only). Please note, this offer is only available when you purchase the 512GB or 1TB models.

JB Hi-Fi | Get AU$200 towards a storage upgrade Similar to most of its competitors, JB Hi-Fi will let you save AU$200 towards a storage upgrade when you order a Galaxy S25 ahead of release. That means you can pick up the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB device, which is a good deal.

Optus | Get up to AU$400 off when activating a 24 or 36 month plan Optus is giving customers a AU$400 discount on the total cost of 512GB variants of each S25 device, as well as the 1TB Ultra model, over the course of a 24 or 36 month plan. Additionally, Optus customers will also receive 36 months of free Upgrade and Protect coverage.

Vodafone | Get a bonus storage upgrade valued at up to AU$400 + AU$400 bonus trade-in credit While most carriers and retailers are offering a AU$200 saving on storage upgrades, Vodafone is offering up to a AU$400 saving, meaning you can pick up the 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra for the price of a 512GB model. Of course, you will have to stay connected to Vodafone on an eligible 12, 24 or 36 month plan. Additionally, Vodafone is offering a bonus AU$400 in trade-in credit towards a new S25 handset.

Telstra | Up to AU$400 savings on an eligible Samsung Galaxy S25 device + AU$20 off each month for 12 months Like the other carriers, Telstra is giving those who purchase a Galaxy S25 device on a payment plan (12, 24 or 36 months) a AU$400 discount over the course of their contract. Additionally, new customers can save AU$20 each month for 12 months on their first plan.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S25 specs compared Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Weight: 162g 190g 218g Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz display 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz display Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM: 12GB 12GB 12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto 200MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto Front camera: 10MP 10MP 12MP Battery: 4,000mAh 4,900mAh 5,000mAh Charging: 25W, 15W wireless 45W, 15W wireless 45W, 15W wireless Colors: Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, Navy Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, Navy Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, Navy

Samsung Galaxy S25 plans

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus plans