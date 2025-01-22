Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders — top Australian telco and retail offers
Pre-orders end on February 13
Rejoice, Galaxy fans — Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders are officially open and will close on February 13, 2025. Samsung's new flagship smartphones were unveiled overnight at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, touting new and improved Galaxy AI features, and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets across the whole lineup.
As always, Australia's top retailers and carriers are offering bonuses for those who secure the new flagship ahead of its February 14 release, and we've taken the liberty of rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order offers for your convenience.
Samsung's Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets are available to pre-order from all the usual suspects, including Amazon, Optus, Vodafone and Samsung, among others.
If you do purchase a Galaxy S25 from one of Australia's three major telcos — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — you will have the option of buying it outright or paying it off on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 months.
Samsung Galaxy S25: Pricing
Those looking to pick up one of Samsung's Galaxy S25 devices will be pleased to know that prices have not gone up this year, with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus priced identically to last year's models, starting at AU$1,399 and AU$1,699, respectively. Better still, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has gone down in price by AU$50, now starting at AU$2,149.
|Model
|Storage
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|256GB
|AU$1,399
|512GB
|AU$1,599
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|256GB
|AU$1,699
|512GB
|AU$1,899
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|256GB
|AU$2,149
|512GB
|AU$2,349
|1TB
|AU$2,749
Samsung Galaxy S25: What's new?
The first thing you're likely to notice about Samsung's new flagships is that they now share a unified design. In other words, the Galaxy S25 Ultra no longer sports squared corners and a curved display, opting instead for the same rounded corners and flat display featured on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.
Unlike last year's models, all three Galaxy S25 devices now share the same processor, with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset promising a significant boost in performance and power efficiency.
You can expect the same camera arrays on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, however, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has received an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a welcome improvement to the 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the S24 Ultra.
Once again, the biggest selling point for Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup comes down to its new Galaxy AI features, including AI-powered search functionality across the entire phone, a new dynamic Now Bar at bottom of your lock screen, similar to the iPhone's Dynamic Island feature, and much more.
Samsung Galaxy S25: Best pre-order offers
- Samsung: Save AU$200 on a storage upgrade + receive up to 30% off selected Galaxy devices
- Amazon: Get AU$200 towards a future Samsung purchase
- JB Hi-Fi: Get AU$200 towards a storage upgrade
- Optus: Get up to AU$400 off when signing up for a 24/36 month plan
- Vodafone: Get a bonus storage upgrade valued at up to AU$400 + AU$400 bonus trade-in credit
- Telstra: Save up to AU$400 when purchasing on a plan + monthly discounts for new customers
Samsung | Save AU$200 on a storage upgrade + receive up to 30% off select Galaxy devices
Like in previous years, Samsung is offering exclusive online colour options (Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Pinkgold and Titanium Jadegreen) across its new range. Additionally, you can save AU$200 on a storage upgrade when purchasing an S25 handset ahead of release date. Additionally, you can also save up to 30% when you purchase an eligible Galaxy device along with your phone.
Amazon | Get AU$200 credit towards a future Samsung purchase
Amazon isn't offering any savings towards the Galaxy S25 range itself, however, customers will receive AU$200 credit towards a future Samsung purchase (eligible products only). Please note, this offer is only available when you purchase the 512GB or 1TB models.
JB Hi-Fi | Get AU$200 towards a storage upgrade
Similar to most of its competitors, JB Hi-Fi will let you save AU$200 towards a storage upgrade when you order a Galaxy S25 ahead of release. That means you can pick up the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB device, which is a good deal.
Optus | Get up to AU$400 off when activating a 24 or 36 month plan
Optus is giving customers a AU$400 discount on the total cost of 512GB variants of each S25 device, as well as the 1TB Ultra model, over the course of a 24 or 36 month plan. Additionally, Optus customers will also receive 36 months of free Upgrade and Protect coverage.
Vodafone | Get a bonus storage upgrade valued at up to AU$400 + AU$400 bonus trade-in credit
While most carriers and retailers are offering a AU$200 saving on storage upgrades, Vodafone is offering up to a AU$400 saving, meaning you can pick up the 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra for the price of a 512GB model. Of course, you will have to stay connected to Vodafone on an eligible 12, 24 or 36 month plan. Additionally, Vodafone is offering a bonus AU$400 in trade-in credit towards a new S25 handset.
Telstra | Up to AU$400 savings on an eligible Samsung Galaxy S25 device + AU$20 off each month for 12 months
Like the other carriers, Telstra is giving those who purchase a Galaxy S25 device on a payment plan (12, 24 or 36 months) a AU$400 discount over the course of their contract. Additionally, new customers can save AU$20 each month for 12 months on their first plan.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Weight:
|162g
|190g
|218g
|Display:
|6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz display
|6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz display
|6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz display
|Chipset:
|Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|RAM:
|12GB
|12GB
|12GB
|Storage:
|256GB/512GB
|256GB/512GB
|256GB/512GB/1TB
|Rear cameras:
|50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
|50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
|200MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto
|Front camera:
|10MP
|10MP
|12MP
|Battery:
|4,000mAh
|4,900mAh
|5,000mAh
|Charging:
|25W, 15W wireless
|45W, 15W wireless
|45W, 15W wireless
|Colors:
|Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, Navy
|Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, Navy
|Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, Navy
Samsung Galaxy S25 plans
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus plans
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra plans
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.