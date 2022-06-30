Check out the GoTrax GXL V2 if you’re looking for a great, inexpensive electric scooter for less than $400. While it won’t win any speed or endurance contests, it will get you around easily and comfortably.

GoTrax GXL V2: Specs Motor: Single 250-watt (front)

Wheel size: 8.5-inch, air-filled

Max speed: 15.5 mph

Range: 12 miles

Max rider weight: 220 pounds

Battery: 36V 5.2aH Lithium-ion Battery

Size (unfolded): 44.1 x 43.3 x 16.7 inches

Weight: 26.5 pounds

The GoTrax GXL V2 is like the Honda of electric scooters; you’re not going to win any style points or races, but it’s an inexpensive and reliable way to commute to and from work or school. While testing the $349 GoTrax GXL V2 for this review, I found it to offer a dependable and comfortable, if unexciting ride. But for many, that’s all you need. And, at less than $400, it’s a great bargain pick among the best electric scooters .

GoTrax GXL V2 review: Price and availability

The GoTrax GLX V2 is available for $349. It’s the company’s least expensive scooter (not including the GKS, which is one of the best electric scooters for kids ), and is among the cheapest electric scooters you’ll find with these specs.

GoTrax GXL V2 review: Design

The GXL V2 looks almost identical to the older, more expensive GoTrax XR Ultra . It has a rather thick downtube (to accommodate the non-removable battery), a relatively thin deck and a very angular connector joining the two halves. The scooter is all black, save for one white section on the downtube with “GoTrax” emblazoned on the side.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A single cable for the scooter’s handbrake runs along the outside of the downtube. It sets the GoTrax apart, but not in a good way. While exposed brake lines are standard for many bikes, most electric scooters manage to conceal them within the body of the scooter itself. No matter — when you’re spending less than $400, it’s an acceptable tradeoff.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Atop the handlebars is a small bell and a small but functional display that shows you your speed and battery life. A single button turns the scooter on and off, and lets you switch between riding modes and activate the front headlight (there’s no taillight, unfortunately). On the right side is a thumb-activated throttle lever. If you hold the lever down long enough, the GXL V2 turns on cruise control, so you don’t need to hold the button down during your entire ride. Pressing the brake deactivates cruise control.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The GXL V2 folds neatly in half when you pull and tab and press the lever at the base of the downtube. While the thick downtube makes it a little harder to carry for those with smaller hands, it isn’t too inconvenient.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And, the GXL V2’s weight of 26.5 pounds is also pretty light — on a par with the carbon-fiber Unagi Model One.

GoTrax GXL V2 review: Performance and battery life

The GXL V2 performed very well for its price, but its modest specs became very evident when I took it for a ride. With a single 250-Watt motor, it scooted me along at speeds of up to 15 miles per hour on level surfaces. However, the GXL V2 had trouble getting me up steeper hills, especially when starting from a stop.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That said, I’m about 6 feet tall and weigh upwards of 190 pounds, which is nearing the GXL V2’s maximum weight limit. Those who are smaller and lighter will have an easier time of it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I did like the V2’s 8.5-inch air filled tires, which provided as smooth a ride as you’ll get without shock absorbers. Its rear handbrake was nice and grippy, bringing me to a full stop quickly.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Similarly, the scooter’s 36V 5.2aH Lithium-ion Battery gives it at best a range of around 12 miles. I rode it around for a little over 3 miles on mostly flat terrain with a few hills mixed in, and drained the battery about 30 percent, so I would expect to get about 9 miles on a charge. If you use this to commute to your office, you’ll probably want to charge it up every night.

GoTrax GXL V2 review: Bottom line

For those who want a solid budget electric scooter for less than $400, the GoTrax GXL V2 is definitely worth a look. For around the same money as the GXL V2, the Razor E Prime ( $399, Amazon (opens in new tab)) has a shorter range and a lower max weight limit; the Segway Ninebot ES1L, which you can find for as low as $299 on Amazon, has a lower top speed of around 12.4 MPH.

Ultimately, the GoTrax GXL V2 is a good, no-frills scooter that will meet the needs of those who want something cheap to get them from point A to point B.