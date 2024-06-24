Best Buy just launched its own Prime Day — 9 member only deals I recommend

Best Buy Member Deal Days is here. The seven-day event, which is like a Prime Day for My Best Buy members, comes on the heels of the Walmart Plus Week. If all these member-only sales are getting to you, there's no need to fret.

I've been covering retail holidays for over 15 years and throughout my career I've learned to separate the amazing deals from the duds. Below I'm rounding up the biggest discounts in the Best Buy Member Deal Days event. If you're a gamer, the best deal right now gets you a free $50 credit when you spend $125 on video games. The sale includes Switch, PS5, and Xbox games.

For more ways to save, see our Best Buy coupon codes guide.

My Best Buy: from $49/year @ Best Buy

My Best Buy members get access to special deals. Although there is a free tier, this week's sale is for paying members only. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Best deals

Bella appliances: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking up to 60% off its line of Bella appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $19 for a 3-quart air fryer. Other devices on sale include centrifugal juicers, coffee machines, toaster ovens, blenders, and more.

Video games: spend $125 get $50 reward @ Best Buy

Heads up, gamers. When you spend $125 or more on video games at Best Buy, members will get a free $50 promotional credit. The sale includes a variety of Xbox, Switch, and PS5 games such as Super Mario Party, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Elden Ring, and more.

Jabra earbuds: deals from $149 @ Best Buy

Jabra makes some of the best workout headphones we've tested. As part of Best Buy's member sale, the retailer is taking $50 off select Jabra earbuds. Models on sale include the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 with Dolby Atmos.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

The Inspiron 15 is an everyday laptop that can be used for everything from homework to Netflix streaming. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We like this config because you get more than just entry-level specs, such as double the RAM and a generous 1TB SSD.

Canon EOS R100: was $829 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Canon EOS R100 is Canon's entry-level mirrorless camera. In our Canon EOS R100 review, we concluded that if you're just after the basics, this is a decent camera offering good image quality in a lightweight and affordable package. It has no flip out screen, so is more geared towards photography than video or vlogging.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

If you want one of the best Android tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 offers a beautiful AMOLED display, a good pair of speakers and decent performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. You also get the S-Pen included, which is great value.

Price check: $599 @ Amazon

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: out of stock @ Amazon

Hisense 85" A6 4K TV: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

An 85-inch TV at this price point is pretty rare. However, Best Buy members can snag the Hisense A6 for $250 off. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google TV, and four HDMI ports.