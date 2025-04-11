Amazon's weekend sale just launched from $6 — here's 31 deals I'd buy on Adidas, Carhartt, LG OLED TVs, iPads and more
Here's the Amazon deals I want this weekend
With the end of the week comes a bunch of great discounts in Amazon's sale section. If you're in the mood to add some new apparel to your wardrobe, upgrade your tech or give your home a refresh, now's your chance to do so.
Right now you can get up to 45% off select Amazon devices, which is awesome to see after the end of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. One of my favorite deals is the Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for $54 at Amazon, which we rank as one of the best video doorbells on the market.
You can also get our choice for the best OLED TV, the LG 55-inch G4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,796 at Amazon. This is a massive $800 off and the lowest price I've seen for this model.
My favorite Amazon deals are listed below, so keep scrolling to see them all. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes and see the Adidas deals I'd buy from $8 on sneakers and apparel.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon deals
- YETI sale: up to 20% off
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- Carhartt sale: deals from $14
- New Balance 202 Slide Sandal: was $39 now from $14
- Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19
- Skechers: deals from $26
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $54
- Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $99
- Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $239
- 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $349 now $327
- Hisense 65" U6N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $734 now $498
- MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $949
- LG 55" G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796
Editor's Choice Sales
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. For instance, the women's Adidas Logo Tanktop (pictured) is now 58% off on Amazon and is available in a variety of colors.
Carhartt sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. In fact, the brand is currently hosting a sale on Amazon with 25% off their popular Pocket T-Shirts in all colors and styles. That brings the tee down to just $14.
Skechers: deals from $26 @ Amazon
It's true: Amazon has Skechers deals every day of the week. However, this weekend there's a wide variety of Skechers on sale — more so than I'm used to seeing. Remember, prices will vary based on your choice of size and color.
At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M4 chipset. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.
Price Check: $949 @ B&H | $999 @ Best Buy
Easter sale: up to 55% off @ Amazon
Easter is April 20 — and if you're hoping to get a head start on shopping for Easter baskets or festive spring decor, Amazon has you covered. For instance, kids will love this colorful Easter egg-inspired Squishmallow which is now just $12 on Amazon.
TVs
The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
The U6N is Hisense's most affordable Mini-LED TV, and this deal drops its budget-friendly price even more. In addition to its Mini-LED backlighting, the U6N also arrives with quantum-dot color, Dolby Vision support and Google TV built right into the software. Our Hisense U6N TV review determined that it's a terrific choice for folks who are shopping for a great TV but don't necessarily need top-shelf performance.
The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is stunning. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with four handy HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.
Amazon devices
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.
At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 5-pack, and you can currently save $200 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.
Apparel
Under Armour HeatGear Racer Tank (Women's): was $25 now from $12 @ Amazon
Want a breathable tank without sacrificing coverage? Look no further than this tank made of super soft pinhole mesh that wicks sweat and dries really fast. The classic racerback tank is the perfect performance baselayer.
New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now from $14 @ Amazon
These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security. Prices vary based on your choice of size and color.
Under Armour Tech Golf Polo (Men's): was $39 now from $24 @ Amazon
Under Armour's golf polo is a great staple for all golf-lovers out there. As much as you enjoy hitting the links, you'll appreciate its breathable material even more. It wicks sweat and dries fast, plus its anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes — meaning you're less likely to stink after playing your round. Prices vary based on your choice of size and color.
New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $79 now from $30 @ Amazon
If you prefer a sleeker sneaker, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. You can choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired color options. Prices vary based on your choice of size and color.
Laptops
This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M4 chipset. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.
Price Check: $949 @ B&H | $999 @ Best Buy
This HP Omen Pro 16 should deliver great gaming performance thanks to its RTX 4060 GPU, Intel i7-14700HX CPU, and generous 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. Plus, it features a 16-inch 1080p 144Hz display.
This Dell G16 is one capable machine for the price. You can expect an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and even a 1TB SSD. Plus, that 16-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate will make games shine.
Tablets
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the iPad Air M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours, 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.
At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.
Price check: $1,299 @ B&H | $1,299 @ Best Buy
Headphones
Score the JBL Tune 720BT wireless headphones for a discount at Amazon. They feature Bluetooth 5.3 support, and adjustable EQ in the JBL Headphones app. JBL also says they can last for up to 57 hours of battery life on a charge, with a 5-minute quick charge powering the headphones for 3 hours.
The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of buds, with some big improvements over the last model. 9 hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave it 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound.
Gaming
Travel to the breathtaking island of O'ahu, Hawaii in The Crew Motorfest, an open-world racing game that lets you speed across city streets, volcanic slopes and dense grassland. Collect a garage of iconic cars from American muscle to Japanese-style street racers. The Crew Motorfest is a petrolhead paradise and can be fully enjoyed either online or in multiplayer with friends.
Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the long-running series, and sees you venture into new terrortiy teeming with fearsome creatures to craft. Sticking closely to the series' well-established formula, it combines thrilling battles with deep crafting and customization. And also boats a highly cinematic main story campaign that can be played in full four-player co-op.
Appliances
The Roomba Combo i5 goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly when you swap out the attachment. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen, since it can identify separate rooms. And with an extensive runtime, its four-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors.
The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. In our Shark FlexStyle review, we said its a well designed and versatile multi-styler with plenty of attachments.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.