Huge laptop sale is live at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 13 deals I'd buy with up to $600 off

If you want to maximise your productivity, one of the best laptops is a must. Now is a great time to upgrade, since I've found a bunch of great deals on some of our top-reviewed models across the web.

For starters, Best Buy is taking up to $600 off a range of laptops right now. That includes our favorite value laptop, the Acer Aspire Go 15 laptop on sale for $399 at Best Buy ($200 off). With a comfortable keyboard, 10-hour battery life and solid performance, this is a total steal.

You can also get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M4/256GB) for $949 at Amazon ($50 off). This is our choice for the best laptop overall, so don't miss your chance to get it at a discount!

I've listed all my favorite laptop deals below, so keep scrolling to see them all. I also recommend checking out the Lego deals I'd buy from $5 in Amazon's sale.

Best sales now

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $179 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Asus 15.6" Vivobook Go Laptop: was $299 now $219 at Walmart The Asus Vivobook Go is a good choice if you want a cheap, portable Windows laptop. It features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display FHD has a 60Hz refresh rate. It's also very portable, weighing 3.46 pounds and 0.71 inches thick.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $349 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should easily handle everyday browsing and streaming.

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $599 now $399 at Best Buy The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale for a discount! You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its Intel Core i5 processor is enough to handle everyday tasks. The webcam and speakers aren't great, but that's not too bad for the price.

HP Envy 16" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $899 now $529 at Best Buy This $370 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, but this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop: was $899 now $710 at Amazon Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price, given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4/256GB): was $999 now $949 at Amazon Apple's M4 chipset powers this MacBook Air. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU with a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy For $999, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.