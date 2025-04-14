Huge laptop sale is live at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 13 deals I'd buy with up to $600 off
If you want to maximise your productivity, one of the best laptops is a must. Now is a great time to upgrade, since I've found a bunch of great deals on some of our top-reviewed models across the web.
For starters, Best Buy is taking up to $600 off a range of laptops right now. That includes our favorite value laptop, the Acer Aspire Go 15 laptop on sale for $399 at Best Buy ($200 off). With a comfortable keyboard, 10-hour battery life and solid performance, this is a total steal.
You can also get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M4/256GB) for $949 at Amazon ($50 off). This is our choice for the best laptop overall, so don't miss your chance to get it at a discount!
I've listed all my favorite laptop deals below, so keep scrolling to see them all. I also recommend checking out the Lego deals I'd buy from $5 in Amazon's sale.
Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.
The Asus Vivobook Go is a good choice if you want a cheap, portable Windows laptop. It features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display FHD has a 60Hz refresh rate. It's also very portable, weighing 3.46 pounds and 0.71 inches thick.
The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $349 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should easily handle everyday browsing and streaming.
The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale for a discount! You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its Intel Core i5 processor is enough to handle everyday tasks. The webcam and speakers aren't great, but that's not too bad for the price.
This $370 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, but this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.
Dell's Inspiron line was one of the first laptops to join the AI PC revolution. The Inspiron 14 Plus features a 14-inch QHD+ display, Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
This 2025 gaming laptop from MSI comes with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, it's easy to take with you as it weighs just 4.1 pounds.
Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price, given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is part of the line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle and sporting a gorgeous sapphire blue finish, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a mighty AMOLED laptop packing Snapdragon power and stamina that makes the MacBook blush.
Apple's M4 chipset powers this MacBook Air. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU with a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.
For $999, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Best Buy is knocking $600 off the price of this 2.9-pound LG Gram 17, which comes with a bright 17-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage. We checked out the previous version of this laptop in our LG Gram 17 (2022) review.
With $200 off the price, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is hard to pass up. That RTX 4060 will take gamers far, and you'll get an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also impresses with its 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate. With it all put together, this is one fine gaming machine.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
