Amazon's spring sale takes up to 50% off Hydro Flask water bottles — 9 deals I’d shop right now
Sip in style with these hydration deals from $19
If you're in the market for some hydration deals, you've come to the right place. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening right now and we're seeing some epic deals from Hydro Flask. The brand is currently knocking up to 50% off their popular water bottles and tumblers.
Hydro Flask is best known for their drinkware that features superior insulation and a slim, leakproof design. Crafted in a plethora of colors, shapes and sizes, there's a Hydro Flask water bottle out there to meet everyone's hydration needs. And fortunately, I've found deals on some of the best water bottles to satisfy both your thirst and your bank account.
Below, I've handpicked my favorite Hydro Flask deals from $19 that are sure to help you sip in style this spring and beyond. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop all Hydro Flask deals at Amazon
- Hydro Flask All Around Stainless Steel Tumbler: was $24 now $19
- Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler Stainless Steel: was $39 now $22
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Bottle: was $32 now $22
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle: was $39 now $24
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw: was $49 now $25
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug: was $32 now $26
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Cap: was $49 now $32
- Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler Set: was $49 now $39
- Hydro Flask Ceramic Wine: was $89 now $71
Best Hydro Flask Deals
This tumbler includes a press-in lid for good measure. Sip on your favorite beverage in style without fear of it getting cold or warm. The cup holds 16 ounces of liquid and fits in most cup holders.
Travel in style, safety and convenience with this 32 oz tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit in most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors.
This wide mouth bottle includes a Flex Sip Lid that's leakproof when closed. Sip on your favorite beverage in style without fear of it getting cold or warm. Vacuum-sealed walls provide excellent insulating power and 16 ounces of volume means fewer trips back to the fridge. It's also dishwasher safe and comes in additional sizes.
On sale for just $24, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in a bunch of fun colors.
At nearly 50% off, this water bottles is a steal! Available in three different sizes and a plethora of colors, everything about this water bottle with a wide mouth and a straw is simple — open it up, add your water and ice, and flip to sip. Your thirst will be quenched in no time. The insulated stainless steel design keeps it cold for up to 24 hours.
If you're always on the move and need a coffee mug that can keep up, this Hydro Flask with a handle is the perfect option. With a capacity of 24 ounces, it's incredibly durable yet lightweight to carry around. You can also get a discount on both the 6 and 12 ounce sizes.
Snag this 32 oz Hydro Flask for 35% off on Amazon! It features a leakproof chug cap to ensure you don't spill and a narrow chug spout that provides a convenient, controlled flow to quickly quench your thirst. It's a must-have during those long hikes, runs or workout sessions.
What's better than one Hydro Flask tumbler? Two! This set includes one 32 oz Travel Tumbler and one 12 oz All Around Straw Tumbler. It's perfect to give as a gift or if you just want to have a back up water bottle. Plus, you can't beat that price!
Perfect for wine night, this ceramic wine set comes with two wine tumblers that have lids and a wine bottle that holds a standard 750 ml wine bottle, which is also leakproof when closed. The set is durable enough to withstand any condition and can easily be brought on the go.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Huge Beats sale at Best Buy — score these budget earbuds for just $59
Epic REI spring sale live from $11 — 21 outdoor deals I'm shopping now