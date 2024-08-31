Get comfy while you work — Amazon Labor Day sale offers big discounts on our favorite office chairs
Now is the perfect time to ditch that old, uncomfortable office chair
Upgrading your laptop or getting a second monitor can certainly help you be more productive when working from home. However, if you sit at a desk for hours each day, you’ve likely experienced aches and pains, especially if you’re using an old, uncomfortable office chair. Fortunately though, there are plenty of great deals to be had on many of the best office chairs in the Amazon Labor Day sale this weekend.
Whether you’re looking for a colorful chair to match your surroundings without breaking the bank, want something with better ergonomics and back support or are ready to go all in on a premium office chair, there’s something here for every budget. While you’re upgrading your home office, don’t forget to take a look at the best standing desks too as many of them are also heavily discounted for Labor Day.
Quick links
- Flash Furniture Kelista: was $210 now $130 @ Amazon
- Sihoo Doro C300: was $370 now $270 @ Amazon
- Hon Ignition: was $637 now $425 @ Amazon
- X-Chair X2: was $969 now $869 @ Amazon
- Steelcase Gesture: was $1,424 now $1,210 @ Amazon
Best office chair deals
Flash Furniture Kelista: was $210 now $130 @ Amazon
The Flash Furniture Kelista is a great pick if you’re on a tight budget. What sets it apart from other budget office chairs is that you have loads of colorways to pick from to match your space. From your standard black and white to red, orange and even neon yellow, you don’t have to spend a lot to get an eye-catching office chair. The Kelista has a mesh back to keep you cool, built-in lumbar support, retractable arms and it can recline up to 120 degrees.
Sihoo Doro C300: was $370 now $270 @ Amazon
The Sihoo Doro C300 is an all-mesh ergonomic office chair with a futuristic look. It’s only available in gray on Amazon but if you want it in black, just head to Sihoo’s website where it’s also on sale for $339. In my Sihoo Doro C300 review, I praised this office chair as Sihoo’s best yet thanks to its unique design and contoured seat. This chair also has a self-adjusting lumbar support that moves back with you as recline all the way up to 130 degrees.
Hon Ignition 2.0: was $637 now $425 @ Amazon
The Hon Ignition 2.0 is an ergonomic task chair with a mesh backrest and a contoured, fabric seat cushion. While you can configure this chair to your liking on Hon’s website, the model on sale at Amazon doesn’t have a headrest and is only available in black. Still, it features an adjustable lumbar support and you can change its seat depth. In my Hon Ignition 2.0 review, I really liked its sleek yet subdued look which makes it perfect for more professional settings. It’s also easy to assemble and you can adjust its tilt tension or set a tilt lock to get the perfect recline position for you.
X-Chair X2: was $969 now $869 @ Amazon
The X-Chair X2 is a premium, all-mesh, ergonomic office chair with a more traditional look. It’s available in black, white, grey or red mesh and comes with a sturdy aluminum frame. You also have the option to get it without a headrest which takes $100 off its price. The standard version of the X2 is on sale at Amazon but if you want to fully customize this chair, you can head to X-Chair’s website where you can find it for around the same price. In our X-Chair X2 review, we highlighted its solid build quality and overall adjustability.
Steelcase Gesture: was $1,424 now $1,210 @ Amazon
If you’re looking for an even more premium office chair but the Herman Miller Embody is out of your price range, the Steelcase Gesture is another great option. It comes standard with 360-degree arms and has air pockets throughout its seat for additional comfort. However, one of my favorite things about the Steelcae Gesture is its 3D LiveBack which automatically adjusts to mimic the natural movements of your spine. You can get this chair on sale at the same price in a wide variety of colors, too.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Anthony Spadafora is the security and networking editor at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches and ransomware gangs to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. Before joining the team, he wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home.