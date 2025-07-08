I got this under-desk treadmill and it changed my life, and it just crashed to $127 for Prime Day

I used to think people who used under-desk treadmills — also called walking pads — were weird. Why walk, I thought, when one can sit? Well, then I got an under-desk treadmill, and I actually look forward to using it.

I've tried all of the WFH hacks — a kneeling chair, a standing desk, etc — but now that I've got this home treadmill, I don't think I can ever live without one. Right now the DeerRun Q1 Mini is just $127 on Amazon, which is its second lowest price ever.

Here's why I think this is a great Prime Day deal.

DeerRun Q1 Mini: was $149 now $127 at Amazon The DeerRun Q1 Mini is the perfect walking pad for my apartment. It's the smallest under-desk treadmill DeerRun makes, which is ideal for my 1-bedroom space. It's not exactly lightweight, but it's much more maneuverable than alternatives. I can tuck it away beside my standing desk between uses.

Although I haven't written my review of the DeerRun Q1 Mini yet, I'm probably going to give it 4 or 4.5 stars. The Q1 Mini has everything I want in an under-desk treadmill: it's small; it's relatively portable (all things considered); and it has a handy remote. It's quiet while operating, and even has an app.

The app (called PitPat, how cute!) is full of workouts and routines. While I haven't used any of these yet — I've just been using the Q1 Mini as an under-desk treadmill while working — this means the Q1 Mini can be more than just a walking pad.

If your floor is uneven, the Q1 Mini has adjustable feet so you can make sure the treadmill is balanced wherever it is. The treadmill also has handy wheels at the front, so you can put it in any place you desire with ease.

Shop more Prime Day sales

Don't forget to check out our Prime Day live blog for the best deals, and all the stuff you can get for free on Amazon this Prime Day.