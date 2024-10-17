Amazon slashes prices on Ninja appliances ahead of Black Friday — 13 deals I’d shop now from $49

Although we're still several weeks away from Black Friday, that hasn't stopped Amazon from bringing the deals on major brands — and Ninja kitchen appliances are no exception. In fact, the online retail giant is currently knocking up to 30% off best-selling air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and much more.

Ninja makes some of the top-rated kitchen appliances we've ever tested — many of which are currently on sale at Amazon. If you’re in the market for a new air fryer, look no further than the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, which came out as the winner in our best air fryer test and is $30 off on Amazon. Featured on our best blenders guide, the Ninja Professional Plus Blender is now just $89.

Keep scrolling to check out my 13 favorite Ninja kitchen appliances that I recommend shopping ahead of Black Friday. (Plus, check out today's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Ninja kitchen appliance deals

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Ninja Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a 4 quart capacity which can fit up to 2 pounds of french fries. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This 4-quart capacity pan comes complete with a steamer and strainer basket, glass lid and integrated spatula. The pan is compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic and induction stoves and provides 12 cooking tools in one. It allows you to roast, bake, sauté and finish dishes in the oven without switching pots or worrying about the pot's non-stick surface becoming damaged. The pot is dishwasher safe and oven safe to 500°F. It can even double as a serving dish.

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Save $50 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to make flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.

Ninja DualBrew Pro: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

A versatile option with specialty options as well as single-serve pods, the Ninja Dualbrew Pro is a good-looking device with a fold-out frother and a separate hot water system for instant hot water that's ideal for tea, instant snacks, and more.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

Our favorite ice cream maker is on sale, and it’s no surprise that this is a best seller. With 11 one-touch programs, you can choose ‘CREAMi’ treats including lite ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and frozen drinks. It’s simple to use and comes with a decent, 24 oz capacity jug that is ideal for your needs. Definitely a great deal to pick up!

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 10-Piece Cookware Set: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

This hard anodized set of cookware is non-stick, durable and oven safe to 500°F. The non-stick surface won’t stick, chip or flake and is designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. The cookware can go from stovetop to oven to finish off cooked meats, brown-off or bake. This premium cookware comes with a 10-year guarantee.

Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $239 @ Amazon

We couldn’t recommend this toaster oven more. It came out as the winner on our list of best toaster oven. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

No one likes to be cutting, chopping or dicing in the kitchen with a dull blade — and thanks to this Ninja knife set, you won't ever have to. The 17-piece set comes with a variety of cooking knives, six steak knives and a knife block that has a built-in sharpener. Plus, NeverDull Technology is conveniently built into the storage block to ensure your knives stay razor sharp for up to 10 years.