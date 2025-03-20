Amazon Big Spring Sale — my 9 favorite deals on iPads, Samsung and Fire tablets

The Amazon Big Spring Sale event is back. And while the sales event doesn’t officially start until March 25, you can find some of the best tablets at a discount right now. This includes slates from Apple, Samsung, and of course, Amazon.

Some of the best iPad deals right now include the new 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $549 and the 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $745. I also like the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 for $919, which is an $80 deal. The best deal I’ve seen yet is the iPad mini 7 for $399 is a huge $100 discount.

Into the best Android tablets? If so, you can get a Google Pixel Tablet for $279 (a 30% discount) and a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ for $170 off. Naturally, Amazon has slashed the price of its tablets, such as the Amazon Fire HD 10 for $104.

Below are 9 of the best tablet deals I’ve seen for the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

iPad deals

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $328 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $549 at Amazon The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $745 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor as its 11-inch counterpart, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and 12MP front camera. The new CPU and larger display should make this iPad a favorite for gamers.

Android tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $179 now $104 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable tablet that offers access to a wide range of games and essential apps. It boasts a 25% performance boost over the previous generation and packs a vibrant 10-inch Full HD display. This model comes with 64GB of storage. It's now on sale for a steep discount. As we said in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, this is a great entry-level tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. The Google Pixel Tablet is on sale for the first time ever.