25 early Black Friday deals that make great holidays gifts — shop LEGOs, Kindles, AirPods and more

It's never too soon to start your holiday shopping — and with early Black Friday deals popping up left and right, now's the perfect time to buy.

If you're interested in crossing a few friends and family members off your holiday shopping list, you'll be pleased to learn that retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy are already stocking their shelves with must-have gifts — that also happen to feature major discounts.

From handy kitchen appliances and bluetooth speakers to winter apparel and smart mugs, I've rounded up 25 early Black Friday deals that make for great holidays gifts. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Early Black Friday deals

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $19 @ Target

If you have a friend with a busy schedule, they will love receiving this simple, no-frills slow cooker from Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving its festive color.

The North Face Big Box Beanie: was $30 now $20 @ REI

This super-soft beanie is made with 100% recycled polyester and features an oversize logo patch. It will give you a cool and casual style whether you're walking around the city or trekking through the mountains. It comes in three additional colors and will be your go-to this fall and winter.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size and the ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can use it to listen to tunes pool-side or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on a coffee-lovers counter, but it still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Project Cloud Ankle Boots: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

If there's someone on your shopping list who's notorious for losing things, kindly help them out by gifting them with the Apple AirTag. It's an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Casper Dog Bed: was $139 now $107 @ Amazon

We can't forget about our furry friends this holiday season! Named the best dog bed we've tested in 2024, the Casper dog bed is made from memory foam to ensure good support for your pup. Available in three sizes, it's also rip-resistant, durable and comes with a removable and washable cover.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. We're absolutely loving its gold hue.

Beats Pill Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $129 @ Target

Beats doesn't just make headphones — there's the new Beats Pill as well! It's a small speaker that can pump out surprisingly rich, spacious audio. Its champagne color makes it look pretty luxurious, too.

AirPods 3 (2021): was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode.

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $70 off is still a great deal.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133 @ REI

Keep warm on chilly days and evenings with this women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. It comes in several other colors that are also on sale.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was $169 now $135 @ Amazon

Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks...

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Give the gift of great sleep this holiday season with the Hatch Restore 2. This is the best-looking sunrise alarm clock we've ever tried. Not only does it wake you with a gradual sunrise, but it can also work as a night light and sound machine.

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $192 @ Amazon

A good rangefinder can be a critical piece of your golf kit. Knowing how far away you are from the flag will let you pick the correct club and put the ball close to the pin. This Callaway model offers pinpoint laser measurements with a slope option for plays-like distances. At this price, it's definitely worth buying.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $204 now $184 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover and the 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Sony Bluetooth Stereo Turntable: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Turn up the tunes this holiday season with a sophisticated turntable that doubles as a stereo. This Sony device is an ultra-sleek, fully automatic turntable package with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming to compatible speakers or headphones. Plus, it offers a reliable way to listen to your vinyl music collection.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $229 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Roku 50" Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $279 now $249 @ Target

Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand: was $344 now $279 @ Amazon

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a smokeless — yes, you read that right — fire pit that will turn any backyard or patio into the ultimate destination for s'mores night. It's the best fire pit and therefore a perfect addition to your fall evenings.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $349 @ Home Depot

If you or a loved one is a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal to snag now. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. This could make for a great holiday gift for those who love hosting outdoor parties. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $349 @ Amazon

A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield.