25 Black Friday deals that are back before Christmas

Black Friday is back! Well, not officially, but many of my favorite deals from Black Friday are back at Amazon, Walmart and more retailers. If you’re shopping for last-minute gifts or looking to treat yourself, now’s your chance.

For starters, you can snag Lululemon apparel and accessories on sale from $9, and the Editor’s Choice Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress is on sale from $349. Plus, our favorite TV, the Hisense 65-inch U8N 4K Mini-LED TV is on sale for $899, an epic $600 discount.

There are a bunch more holiday deals that are Black Friday cheap, so check out my favorites below. Plus, see these 21 last minute holiday gift ideas under $50.

Best sales now

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Yeti Rambler Tumbler 25 oz: was $38 now $30 at Amazon For someone who is always on the go, this YETI tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: was $119 now $78 at Amazon The Sony WF-C700N earbuds are seriously good value, offering top-quality sound and ANC at a bargain price. They also look sleek and have a very comfortable fit. There's no aptX or LDAC support, but otherwise you can't go wrong with these earbuds.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Apple's latest AirPods bring a whole new design to the table, along with one of the smallest charging cases we've ever seen. There are two versions — one featuring noise canceling, and one without. This is the one without, but they still come with Spatial Audio.

Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07: was $369 now $249 at Best Buy Dyson is naturally a more expensive option in terms of fans, but you can still get it at a discount. The AM07 model allows you to cool and purify the air in your home. With 10 fan speeds, there’s ample control; plus, you can oscillate or set a timer from 15 minutes up to 9 hours. The magnetized remote control fits neatly on the top of the device, and it’s recommended for up to 800 sq ft.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $429 now $329 at Amazon You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Amazon. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow.

Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

40% off Flash Sale! In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee.

Hisense U8N 65" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.