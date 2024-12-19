25 Black Friday deals that are back before Christmas
Some of the best deals from Black Friday have made a comeback
Black Friday is back! Well, not officially, but many of my favorite deals from Black Friday are back at Amazon, Walmart and more retailers. If you’re shopping for last-minute gifts or looking to treat yourself, now’s your chance.
For starters, you can snag Lululemon apparel and accessories on sale from $9, and the Editor’s Choice Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress is on sale from $349. Plus, our favorite TV, the Hisense 65-inch U8N 4K Mini-LED TV is on sale for $899, an epic $600 discount.
There are a bunch more holiday deals that are Black Friday cheap, so check out my favorites below. Plus, see these 21 last minute holiday gift ideas under $50.
Best sales now
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon
Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.
Price check: up to 60% off @ Crocs | from $21 @ Walmart
Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia
Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.
For someone who is always on the go, this YETI tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.
From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.
At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
The Sony WF-C700N earbuds are seriously good value, offering top-quality sound and ANC at a bargain price. They also look sleek and have a very comfortable fit. There's no aptX or LDAC support, but otherwise you can't go wrong with these earbuds.
Our favorite budget robot vacuum is on sale for just $99. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.
Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review — our favorite Ring Video Doorbell overall — we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.
These Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our Beats Solo 4 review, we said these headphones "deliver big in the value department."
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
The oblong Beats Pill is a lovely little Bluetooth speaker with some great features. It has 24 hours of battery life for great power. We also liked the sound quality in our hands-on with the Beats Pill, and we where impressed with the color options that you can choose.
Apple's latest AirPods bring a whole new design to the table, along with one of the smallest charging cases we've ever seen. There are two versions — one featuring noise canceling, and one without. This is the one without, but they still come with Spatial Audio.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $198 @ Amazon | $199 @ Best Buy
Roku's line of 4K TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Click the on-page coupon to get this deal.
Dyson is naturally a more expensive option in terms of fans, but you can still get it at a discount. The AM07 model allows you to cool and purify the air in your home. With 10 fan speeds, there’s ample control; plus, you can oscillate or set a timer from 15 minutes up to 9 hours. The magnetized remote control fits neatly on the top of the device, and it’s recommended for up to 800 sq ft.
We rate the XM5 as the absolute best headphones on the market. The premium noise-cancelling headphones feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled.
Price check: $298 @ Amazon | $299 @ Best Buy
You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Amazon. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow.
Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar
40% off Flash Sale! In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee.
Lowest price! The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games.
Price check: $424 @ Walmart
At $799, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.
Lowest price! The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode.
