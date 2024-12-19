21 last minute gift ideas for under $50 — get these in time for Christmas

Crock-Pot Portable Electric Lunch Box:

was $44

now $34 at Amazon

Hoping to bring your dinner leftovers to work or school? Now you don't have to worry about your warm meal getting cold before lunchtime or spilling on the go. This portable electric lunch box features a tight-closing outer lid to help prevent spills and an easy-carry handle. All you need to do is plug it in and you can easily heat up your food from virtually anywhere.