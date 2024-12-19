21 last minute gift ideas for under $50 — get these in time for Christmas
Get these in time for Christmas!
There's only a few days left to secure those holiday gifts. But don't worry — if you act fast, you'll still be able to get some great ones in time for the big day. And you don't have to spend a lot, as these gift ideas all come in at under $50.
The reliable Echo Dot (5th Gen) is on sale for $22 at Amazon. It's the best smart speaker for shoppers on a budget and now that it's on sale, it's even better value. Plus, this Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler is on sale for $30 at Amazon. This is an awesome gift because it's both stylish and practical!
Check out my favorite gift ideas under $50 below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide, and check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Lego sale with up to 25% off.
Quick Links
- shop holiday gifts at Amazon
- Jlab Go Air Pop Wireless Earbuds: was $24 now $9 @ Target
- Iniu Portable Charger: was $21 now $17 @ Amazon
- Patagonia Ringer Tee (Women's): was $45 now $21 @ Patagonia
- Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
- Levi's 514 Straight Cut Jeans (Men's): was $69 now $25 @ Amazon
- Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
- YETI Rambler 30 oz: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon
- Crock-Pot Portable Electric Lunchbox: was $44 now $34 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
- Patagonia All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $43 @ Patagonia
- Echo Spot 2024: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
- Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $109 now $49 @ Amazon
Best deals under $50
JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.
It's since been replaced by another model, but the Iniu 10000mAh Portable Charger is a previous winner on our list of best power banks you can buy right now. Combining its compact size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the affordable portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.
Available in your choice of two colors, the Patagonia Ringer Tee is retro-inspired and constructed from recycled fabric, which means that it not only looks good but is better for the environment, too.
The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
Price check: $22 @ Best Buy
A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.
Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.
Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Cut Jeans: was $69 now from $25 @ Amazon
The Levi's Men's 514 Straight Cut Jeans are now on sale from $25 at Amazon. This versatile, dependable style looks good with almost everything, especially in the Midnight color. Note: prices vary depending on your choice of size and color.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. We loved its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.
Whether you like your morning coffee piping hot or iced cold, this large insulated tumbler will ensure your drink stays at the temperature you like. It's also cupholder-friendly and dishwasher safe. The double-wall vacuum-insulated mug is great for taking your cold or hot drinks on the go.
We can't forget about our furry friends! This orthopedic dog bed is designed to give your pet a deep, dreamy sleep and provide the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support. It comes in several sizes for all kinds of pups and dozens of fun colors.
Hoping to bring your dinner leftovers to work or school? Now you don't have to worry about your warm meal getting cold before lunchtime or spilling on the go. This portable electric lunch box features a tight-closing outer lid to help prevent spills and an easy-carry handle. All you need to do is plug it in and you can easily heat up your food from virtually anywhere.
A buzzy TikTok product, this heat tool promises to straighten hair in a few passes, offering 5 temperatures to choose from. Its amassed more than 56,000 positive reviews for taming frizzy manes into a head full of smooth strands.
The Sony SRS-XB100 is one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we praised its strong sound quality, portable design, and long battery life. It offers a playback range of 131 feet and is IP67 rated against sun, sand, rain and accidental submersion.
Pokémon Trading Card Game fans would be delighted to get this bundle under the tree. This box contains 6 booster packs of cards, and if you're lucky, you could pull supercharged Pikachu ex, Archaludon ex, or Latias ex.
This is a great pair of Sony budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. You get a comfortable design, solid sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life along with USB-C charging.
The perfect everyday fleece, this fuzzy full zip is ideal for heading out in chilly weather and running all your errands around town. Featuring an on-trend design and convenient pockets, you'll find any excuse to throw this toasty layer on.
It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.
The perfect desk or nightstand companion, the tiny Echo Spot features a clear screen for information like the time, appointments, the weather, and more. Of course, it features Amazon's Alexa smarts, and its surprisingly small frame pumps out some impressive audio.
Like all Amazon's child-friendly tablets, the cheapest one comes with a rugged case, an extended warranty and robust parental controls. At $49, it's an all-time low price, making this the perfect time to get your child their first tablet without breaking the bank.
After a 50% discount, the JBL Tune Flex earbuds are a solid buy. These lightweight buds provide some great features, including active noise canceling, up to 32 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. There are also four microphones on board to isolate your voice from background noise during voice and video calls.
This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.