15 best lightweight jackets for fall — save up to 60% on Patagonia, Columbia and more
Jacket deals perfect for fall adventures and back to school season
Fall will be here before we know it — and whether you're heading back to campus or planning some outdoor excursions, now is the perfect time to update your wardrobe. To make sure you're always cozy (but not too hot) and stay dry when it rains, grabbing a good lightweight and weatherproof jacket is a must.
Luckily, I've found some epic price drops on some of the most popular jacket brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Arc'teryx and more. There are affordable options under $50 and premium options that are well worth the splurge.
If you're ready to grab some new layers for the season ahead, keep scrolling to check out my favorite jackets to help prepare you for fall.
Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select (particularly on Amazon). Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.
Quick Links
- Columbia Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket (Men's): was $70 now $35
- Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $49
- The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91
- Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip: was $139 now $100
- Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119
- Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight Hoody: was $249 now $161
- Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $299
Patagonia
The Houdini half-zip is one of our fitness team's most-trusted just-in-case jackets thanks to its near weightless design and ability to pack down small enough to fit in your back pocket. Despite this, the Houdini provides exceptional warmth and protection from inclement weather. Just like the world’s greatest magician, this piece of outerwear is truly magic.
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If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures.
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This is a ridiculously good deal on one of Patagonia’s best lightweight jackets for folks who tend to run a little hot. Our Senior Fitness Writer, Dan Bracaglia, wrote about this jacket: "I just got back from a trip to Europe, and the Nano-Air Ultralight was my secret weapon while roaming the streets of Stockholm and Copenhagen from sunup until nightfall, weather and temps be damned."
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Columbia
Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse.
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This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.
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Right now you can get this Columbia rain jacket with up to 60% off, which is a steal. It protects against light precipitation, so it's a great companion for spring and summer. It also dries fast when it does get wet.
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This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
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Carhartt
The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.
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Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.
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Arc'teryx
This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry.
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Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own.
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The North Face
The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.
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$91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora.
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The Antora Hoodie is a perfect match for the unpredictable fall weather. Made sustainably, the jacket boasts a waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with non-PFC DWR finish to keep you dry, plus a 100% windproof fabric to help you stay protected. It's a steal at just $98.
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The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket is the kind of shell you’ll thank yourself for when the rain hits mid-hike or dog walk. It’s breathable, practical, and full of easy-access pockets. It looks great outdoors and just as good around town. I never travel without a waterproof jacket for winter city breaks, and this one fits the bill perfectly.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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