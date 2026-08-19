Fall will be here before we know it — and whether you're heading back to campus or planning some outdoor excursions, now is the perfect time to update your wardrobe. To make sure you're always cozy (but not too hot) and stay dry when it rains, grabbing a good lightweight and weatherproof jacket is a must.

Luckily, I've found some epic price drops on some of the most popular jacket brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Arc'teryx and more. There are affordable options under $50 and premium options that are well worth the splurge.

If you're ready to grab some new layers for the season ahead, keep scrolling to check out my favorite jackets to help prepare you for fall.

Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select (particularly on Amazon). Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

Patagonia

Save 31% Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Men's): was $145 now $100 at REI The Houdini half-zip is one of our fitness team's most-trusted just-in-case jackets thanks to its near weightless design and ability to pack down small enough to fit in your back pocket. Despite this, the Houdini provides exceptional warmth and protection from inclement weather. Just like the world’s greatest magician, this piece of outerwear is truly magic. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $118 at Patagonia If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight Hoody: was $249 now $161 at REI This is a ridiculously good deal on one of Patagonia’s best lightweight jackets for folks who tend to run a little hot. Our Senior Fitness Writer, Dan Bracaglia, wrote about this jacket: "I just got back from a trip to Europe, and the Nano-Air Ultralight was my secret weapon while roaming the streets of Stockholm and Copenhagen from sunup until nightfall, weather and temps be damned." Read more Read less ▼

Columbia

Save 50% Columbia Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket (Men's): was $70 now $35 at Amazon Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Columbia Switchback Jacket II (Women's): was $100 now $40 at Amazon Right now you can get this Columbia rain jacket with up to 60% off, which is a steal. It protects against light precipitation, so it's a great companion for spring and summer. It also dries fast when it does get wet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $72 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt

Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $49 at Amazon The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $66 at Amazon Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $299 at REI Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face

Save 50% The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at REI The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91 at Amazon $91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie (Men's): was $120 now $98 at The North Face The Antora Hoodie is a perfect match for the unpredictable fall weather. Made sustainably, the jacket boasts a waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with non-PFC DWR finish to keep you dry, plus a 100% windproof fabric to help you stay protected. It's a steal at just $98. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket (Women's): was $160 now $112 at REI The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket is the kind of shell you’ll thank yourself for when the rain hits mid-hike or dog walk. It’s breathable, practical, and full of easy-access pockets. It looks great outdoors and just as good around town. I never travel without a waterproof jacket for winter city breaks, and this one fits the bill perfectly. Read more Read less ▼