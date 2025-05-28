TCL launches QM8K Mini-LED TV with 144Hz refresh rate, Atmos FlexConnect and powerful B&O sound system

TCL has finally announced its flagship Mini-LED TV for 2025 in the QM8K, which takes up a slew of incredible features that make it stand out against the rest.

Confusing as it might sound, the QM8K isn't an 8K model, but a 4K LCD TV with a 144Hz refresh rate. It replaces last year's QM851G, sporting a whole new panel, "ZeroBorder" design, and an enhanced audio system made by Bang & Olufsen.

You can already scoop one up today in both a 65-inch and 85-inch sizes at participating retailers, starting at $2,499.

New panel, who this?

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL has gifted the new and improved QM8K Mini-LED TV a fresh new VA panel that purportedly improves upon the dreaded off-axis viewing issues on many such TVs. Even some of the best TVs with Mini-LED backlighting have poor angled viewing, but thanks to its WHVA (Wide Horizontal Viewing Angle) panel that leverages sophisticated subpixels, the QM8K amends these complaints.

TCL has also gifted the QM8K a new 'Precise Dimming" Mini-LED system that makes HDR content look superb. The technology essentially enhances contrast and also targets minimal lag between Mini-LED zones, specifically in Game mode.

We'll have to get the TCL QM8K in for testing before we can nominate it among the best gaming TVs, but all signs are looking positive. Kitted with a 144Hz refresh rate that can even ramp up to 288Hz in 1080p resolution, it's got some serious spunk that's made all the better with its incredibly thin border.

Of all the features you can praise the QM8K for, its bear-bezel-less design is an immediate standout. The screen looks as if it's floating in front of you with a 3-4mm "ZeroBorder" framing that will look fantastic when wall-mounted.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sounding off with FlexConnect and B&O

(Image credit: TCL)

If you thought the design and base specs of this new Mini-LED TV were enough, there's more to love. TCL has partnered with Bang & Olufsen to design a punchy sound system that fills the room using up-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Speaking of Dolby Atmos, the TCL QM8K is the first TV to come equipped with a new FlexConnect feature that aims to rid the entertainment setup of pesky wires. You'll be able to seamlessly combine FlexConnect-supported speakers throughout the living room to expert surround sound directly with your TV.

You can already buy the TCL QM8K Mini-LED TV today at Best Buy in both the 65-inch and 85-inch models. TCL says the 75-inch and 98-inch models are bound for official debut in June.

At $2,499 for its 65-inch set, the TCL QM8K does have a steep asking price, especially in the face of Hisense's rather budget U8QG that's just $1,397 on Amazon at the time of writing.