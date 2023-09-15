TCL’s brand-new 50-inch 4K TV is here — and it’s ridiculously cheap

After making its debut back in January at CES 2023, TCL’s full lineup of TVs are finally available to buy — some of which are already on sale at a great bargain.

Among the TVs available to buy today are the TCL S4, the replacement to the TCL 4-Series that has long held a place on our list of the best budget TVs. Like its predecessor, the TCL S4 is available in a 50-inch screen size that’s already on sale for $280 on Amazon.

TCL 50” S4 4K Google TV: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

Brand new! We love when a TV launches and it's already on sale. It definitely feels like a marketing gimmick, but hey, if it scores us an $80 discount, then who are we to judge? The brand-new TCL S4 brings a lot of nice features to a budget price point, including Dolby Vision, HDR Pro, Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant. It's only a 60Hz panel, sadly, but if you mostly plan on watching TV, movies and dabbling in sports, then this is a great value.

If you’re looking for something larger, the TCL Q6 is available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch screen sizes and starts at $448 after a $50 discount on Amazon. It’s not quite a TCL 5-Series successor, but the two share a lot of the same similarities including a QLED panel.

Finally, if you want to go even smaller than the S4, there’s an S3 Series that includes a 32- and 43-inch model that are available for $138 and $199, respectively. They take a hit in resolution and use Roku TV instead of Google TV like the Q6 and S4, but that shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for those prices and sizes.

Take a look at TCL's entire 2023 lineup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Series name Available screen sizes Starting price TCL S2 32" $169 TCL S3 32", 40", 43" $138 TCL S4 43", 50", 55", 65", 75" $249 TCL Q6 55", 65" 75" $448 TCL Q7 55", 65" 75", 85" $598 TCL QM8 65", 75", 85", 98" $1,298

The TCL models that went on sale today are the more affordable half of the TCL 2023 TV lineup — the mid-range models became available a few months back and have already scored quite well with reviewers.

One you might have heard of is the TCL QM8, the top model from the lineup that hits 2,200 in HDR — a higher number than both Samsung and Hisense’s top two models. The QM8 isn’t exactly cheap at its starting price of $1,199, but that does get you a 65-inch screen size with a Mini-LED panel.

If you really want to stretch your budget, there's also a 98-inch TCL QM8 model with over 2,300 local dimming zones that costs $6,999 at Best Buy. For some reason it's available at $5,000 discount, though we're not expecting that to stick around for long.

TCL is certainly covering the gamut of prices and screen sizes in its 2023 lineup, but can it stand up to the tough competition from the Hisense 2023 TV lineup and its award-winning Hisense U8K model? Only time will tell.