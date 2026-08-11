The official iOS 27 launch should be arriving at some point next month, just ahead of the Apple September event and the reveal of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. That doesn't necessarily mean that the software is ready just yet, and the release of iOS 27 developer beta 5 proves that Apple is still adding features and refining the software.

From new app icons and new Siri expressive voices to improved search, here's everything new in iOS 27 beta 5.

(Image credit: Future)

Some of the Apple app icons have had new Liquid Glass designs, including Safari, Siri, Settings, the App Store, preview and Remote. Changes include brighter blues and more detailed compass arrows for Safari, while the Siri app looks more like the actual Siri bubble that opens when you speak to the AI.

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App Store and Settings have had some extra translucency, Remote has some extra details, while Preview has an all-new look.

Apple has updated only a handful of app artwork throughout the iOS 27 beta, but it's certainly possible more tweaks could be on the way.

New Siri AI expressive voices

(Image credit: Future)

Siri AI's expressive voices have been expanded yet again. This time Apple has customisable Pace and Expressivity to all seven American voices and the four British voices.

Just remember that this feature is only available for iPhones with at least 12GB of RAM, which is so far the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra should be added to this list.

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Liquid Glass slider

(Image credit: Future)

The Liquid Glass slider is very helpful, but if you ever looked at it and went "that isn't transparent enough for my liking," then you're in luck. The clearest option on the slider is now even clearer than it was before, which should make it a little easier to see details behind your on-screen bubbles.

Create a Pass outside the U.S.

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Apple Wallet's Create a Pass feature is no longer exclusive to the U.S. and is available in other regions. To find it simply open Apple Wallet, tap the + icon at the top of the screen and select Create a Pass. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Wallet, along with Photos and Music, also has a new splash screen telling you exactly what's changed in iOS 27.

Search

(Image credit: Future)

The Search and Ask features are getting new animations in iOS 27 beta 5, and the suggestions bar will show up immediately rather than a few seconds behind the bar itself. Apple's also letting users decide whether the search feature should include App results, and if so whether they want to see four or eight at a time.

Last update time

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If you've ever wondered when your last iOS update was, the iOS 27 beta now tells you exactly when it happened. Head to the Software Update section of the General menu in the Settings app, and tap the More Details link at the bottom of the on-screen message

(Image credit: Future)

Contacts with a company name attached will now display that company in your contacts list — making it easier to keep tabs of all the different Daves and Debbies you might have in your phone.

Control Center has stopped showing cellular information if you're connected to Wi-Fi, and the battery section of the Settings app will warn you if a poor cell connection is causing excessive battery drain — which I'm surprised Apple hadn't thought about sooner.

Mail now includes a toggle for the Personalize Smart Replies feature. This is switched off by default, and can be toggled on in the Settings app's Mail section. Finally, Alarms and Timers now have a slightly thicker font in the Clock app — which is definitely welcome.

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