Whoops! Samsung Galaxy A55 full specs and price just leaked on retail site

We’ve been hearing a lot about the Samsung Galaxy A55 recently, with one leak even suggesting that the phone could be announced on March 11. Whether that’s true or not, it does seem as though the launch date isn’t that far away — since the phone briefly appeared on a German retail site.

Department store Otto briefly had a page featuring the Galaxy A55, and it revealed images and specs for the upcoming mid-range phone. While the original page now redirects to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, the original was captured and is still accessible though Wayback Machine .

There isn’t a lot on this page that we haven’t already heard from some other source. But a sales page from a genuine retailer is always a more reliable source than a leaker on Twitter — no matter how good their reputation might be. So what can we expect to see with the Galaxy A55?

Samsung Galaxy A55 specs and features

The Galaxy A55 is set to come with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, offering FHD+ resolution. There’s no mention of a refresh rate but the screen will apparently be made out of Gorilla Glass Victus and will offer a maximum screen brightness of 500 nits. That’s an improvement on the glass material, since the Galaxy A54 used Gorilla Glass 5, though the listed screen brightness would be a big step down from the 1,000 nits we saw last year. (We're guessing it's an error.)

Inside the Galaxy A55 has a Exynos 1480 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD expansion up to 1TB and a 5,000 mAh battery — which is the same as last year. Here’s hoping there have been some efficiency improvements to boost the battery life behind the A54’s 10 hours and 20 minutes in our testing.

There’s also a 50MP main camera, plus what we assume to be a 12MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens — with up to 10x digital zoom. Sorry folks, there’s no telephoto lens here. If you want one of those you’ll have to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 or wait for the Galaxy S24 FE. The front camera is 32MP, meaning all four camera lenses seem to be pretty similar to last year’s model.

Other points of note include 25W fast charging, with no mention of wireless charging, Dolby Atmos support and the ability to record video in 4K. The phone will unsurprisingly run on Android 14 with OneUI 6.1 over the top — just like every other Samsung phone on the market.

Samsung Galaxy A55 pricing

Interestingly, the price for the 128GB model of the Galaxy A55 is listed at €479, which is €10 less than the €489 price tag the Galaxy A54 commanded when it first launched. This doesn’t necessarily mean the price will go down in the U.S. as well. €489 is roughly $534, and that’s already considerably higher than the A54’s $449 price tag.

While regional pricing is never a good indication of how much a phone will cost elsewhere, a €10 discount bodes well for the Galaxy A55 not being subject to a price hike. But we won’t find out for sure until launch day, which may be as soon as March 11.

We'll have more on the Galaxy A55 once it's official, but judging from these leaks it may be able to earn itself a place on our best cheap phones list. In the meantime you can catch up on all the latest news and rumors in our Samsung Galaxy A55 hub.