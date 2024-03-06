Rumored Samsung Galaxy A55 images surface with possible launch date looming

By Don Reisinger
published

Get ready for a metal frame, among other new features

A55 and A35 leaked image
(Image credit: @evleaks)

We may not be waiting long for the Samsung Galaxy A55, as a social media account affiliated with Samsung has suggested that the launch date for the midrange phone is right around the corner. And if newly posted photos are accurate, we won't even have to wait until then to get a good look at the Galaxy A55.

As spotted by Sammobile, a leaker on the X social media site posted what appear to be real-world photos of the Galaxy A55. The photos show off a lime color device that looks a lot like the Galaxy A54 that it's going to replace. But there's a key difference — the Galaxy A55 appears to come with the Key Island design, so the device’s power and volume buttons are raised above that frame. The handset also appears to come with three rear-facing cameras stacked one over the last.

See more

Don't assume that third lens means a telephoto camera is coming to Samsung's midrange phone. The Galaxy A54 had a triple camera array, too, with a dedicated macro lens joining the main and ultrawide cameras on that phone. We'd expect the Galaxy A55 to follow suit, especially since this phone tends to cost less than $500.

Rumored Galaxy A55 photo posted to X by @theonecid

(Image credit: @theonecide/X)

Samsung hasn’t said much previously about its Galaxy A55 plans, though earlier this week, the company’s India division took to X to tease an upcoming release for the both the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35. A subsequent registration page on the Samsung India website lists a Galaxy A launch happening next Monday (March 11).

Several rumors have filled in the blanks on what to expect with the Galaxy A55. The latest rumor posted to Reddit teases a display with 1,650 nits of brightness. For context, the Galaxy S24 flagships offer 2,600 nits. That same Reddit post also tips the A55 to use Gorilla Glass Victus Plus for its screen.

Galaxy (A55) Real Live Video from r/oneui

Other rumored specs include an Exynos 1480 chipset backed by 8GB of RAM and a 6.5-inch display for the A55. We've also heard that the main camera will use a 50MP sensor, matching one of the standout features from the Galaxy A54.

That model gave Google's Pixel 7a all it could handle in the fight to be the best cheap phone under $500. It will be interesting to see how the Galaxy A55 measures up once the phone actually makes its debut.

Don Reisinger

Don Reisinger is CEO and founder of D2 Tech Agency. A communications strategist, consultant, and copywriter, Don has also written for many leading technology and business publications including CNET, Fortune Magazine, The New York Times, Forbes, Computerworld, Digital Trends, TechCrunch and Slashgear. He has also written for Tom's Guide for many years, contributing hundreds of articles on everything from phones to games to streaming and smart home.