The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get an AMOLED cover display after all — here’s what we know

The rumors indicating a significant screen downgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 appear to have been greatly exaggerated, with the phone reported to come with the expected AMOLED front display instead.

Recently, several leaked spec sheets indicated that Samsung’s next flip phone could come with an IPS LCD front screen instead of the more commonly used AMOLED display. However, a recent report from Sammobile indicates that Samsung is not planning the downgrade after all. According to the report, the information was due to the typo made by the Samsung employee who created the leaked spec sheet.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely have the same front display as the Galaxy Z Flip 5, meaning the external screen will be 3.4 inches diagonally with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, while the outer screen won't see a downgrade or an upgrade, there will be some improvement in other places that will make up for it.

(Image credit: Winfuture)

One of the biggest indicated changes will be the improvement of the main camera sensor. According to the leaked specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will see its main sensor improved to 50 MP over the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 12 MP. While there is no indication of a telephoto lens, a 50 MP main camera would allow for detailed images similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24. On top of that, we also expect the phone to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, an increase to 12GB of RAM and the full Galaxy AI package.

While it was odd to imagine that Samsung would downgrade the screen, it was theorized that it might be in response to recent rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cost would increase by nearly $100. The main advantage of LCD screens is that they are cheaper to produce and longer lasting, at the cost of the worst depth of color and contrast.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks like it will be a substantial improvement over the prior model, especially with this news. We will have to wait until the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked to see all the new features, but in the meantime, you can see all the news and rumors on our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hub.

