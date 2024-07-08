Meta AI will soon be able to scan and edit images in WhatsApp — here’s what we know

WhatsApp could soon allow users to analyze and edit photos with Meta AI, according to findings from a beta version of the messaging app.

A recent report by WaBetaInfo uncovered the new AI feature in the WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.24.14.20. The report includes an image showing the Meta AI chat in WhatsApp, with a new camera button appearing in the text entry box. When pressed, a pop-up informs the user that Meta AI can now respond to and edit photos.

This popup indicates that users can ask the AI questions about the image and its content. This will likely take the form of summarizing the photo and offering potential information on the location or people in the photo. While this might be concerning due to the possible security risks of analyzing a photo this way, a disclaimer states that images can be deleted at any time.

(Image credit: wabetainfo)

The image also shows the option to edit users' photos, which works by telling Meta AI how you want to edit it. However, we do not know how detailed the edit options will be. It's possible that this feature would connect with the "Imagine Me" feature of Meta AI that allows it to generate AI avatars based on a set of photos.

Meta only recently released Llama 3, the latest version of its AI-powered large language models that is at least 7 times larger than the previous version. This new model will seemingly be behind WhatsApp's new AI features, and promises to be much more efficient than rival ChatGPT-4.

Meta AI being able to edit images is great to hear, however, there is still the question of how it will function on Apple devices after the recent news regarding Apple refusing to integrate Meta AI due to privacy concerns. While we wait for this WhatsApp, feature to leave beta, and you are interested in seeing what Meta can do, then why not check out these 7 prompts to truly experience what the AI is capable of.

