Google Pixel 9 does not have Qi2 wireless charging, which adds a MagSafe-style magnetic ring to the back of your phone, because Google claims there isn’t much need to include the new standard. I didn’t really buy that excuse, and my skepticism has only grown after realizing Google is selling magnetic wallets for the Pixel 9 on the Google Store.

These wallets were spotted by 9to5Google, and I can spot at least two options on the Google Store. The first is Case-Mates $40 “Premium Vegan Leather” magnetic wallet with room for 2-4 cards. There’s also a $45 Mous Magnetic Card wallet that offers silicone dots for extra grip and holds 3 cards.

Now some of you might be wondering how these wallets connect to the Pixel 9 if it doesn’t have Qi2. Well it turns out you need a magnetic case, which essentially adds a MagSafe-like function to your phone — enabling the use of these kinds of accessories.

Those cases are nothing new and you can get various kinds of “MagSafe compatible” cases for phones as old as the Pixel 5. In fact some of those options are available on the Google Store for Pixel 9, though it seems they’re all made by third parties rather than Google itself. So while Google isn’t willing to invest in magnetic wireless charging on its latest phones, for whatever reason, it clearly doesn’t mind profiting from other companies willing to fill in that cap.

It is still a huge disappointment that the Pixel 9 doesn’t support Qi2, and it has me wondering when the standard might actually get widespread support on Android devices. Because so far it only seems to be available on iPhones, which have MagSafe anyway, and a single mid-range HMD.

So if you prefer to have a naked phone, without a case, but would still like the option of magnetic accessories, then you’re out of luck with the Pixel 9. The same goes if you want to pick up a very specific kind of case or have strict budgetary restrictions — because you just spent all your money on a brand new phone.

The benefits stretch beyond magnetic accessories, because Qi2 supports faster wireless charging and better efficiency — on account of the magnets keeping the wireless chagrin coils perfectly aligned. Not to mention the fact that you don’t need to worry about your phone falling off the charging pad due to some random mishap.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly, Android phone users won’t be able to enjoy those benefits for some time yet. The closest you can get is a mishmash of magnetic cases and accessories.