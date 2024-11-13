Forget Galaxy S25 Ultra — Samsung just knocked $250 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra for Black Friday

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is reportedly on the way in January, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still one of the best phones you can buy right now. With top-of-the-range performance and camera quality that can rival its biggest competitors. The only problem is that it’s quite expensive, but thanks to early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of a lower price.

Right now you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,049 over on the Samsung store. That means you’re saving $250 off the usual price, and more than makes up for the fact the S24 Ultra was $100 more expensive than the S23 Ultra. Samsung is also offering up to $800 on any qualified trade-in, if you’ve got an older phone you want to get rid of.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,049 at Samsung If you're looking for one of the best Android phones, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This phone has a large 6.8-inch OLED display, a 200MP main camera, up to 1TB of storage, S Pen support and the super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. All with $250 off at the Samsung store.

There are a lot of reasons to like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is why it’s our current pick for the best Android phone and one of the best smartphones you can buy overall — second only to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It doesn’t really matter what you want your phone for, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has it covered.

Performance is handled by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. The custom chip is exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series that offers significantly better performance than other phones can get from the standard Gen 3 chipset. That’s ideal for gaming, and the chip’s boosted efficiency helps the battery last a lot longer than older Galaxy flagships — 16 hours and 45 minutes in our battery life testing.

The S24 Ultra also comes with an impressive 6.8-inch OLED display, complete with QHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate. Over on the back you have a 200MP main camera, paired with a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and a secondary 10MPm telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Combined with Samsung’s camera software and AI features, the S24 Ultra can produce some of the best photos and video of any phone on sale right now.

Other features of note include the ever-improving suite of Galaxy AI features — which includes real time translation and photo editing — plus the S Pen stylus. The only thing that let the phone down was its price tag, and with $250 off that’s going to sting a little less.

If the Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't for you, then be sure to check out our Back Friday phone deals live blog, where we'll be posting the best deals and discounts we find. And be sure to check out our main Black Friday deals page for countless discounts on products of all kinds.