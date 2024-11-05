Best early Black Friday phones deals — iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Razr Plus and more
The deals start way before Black Friday
What a year it’s been in the phone world. Now that all the major releases have happened, they’re getting some much-needed love in the forms of sales and discounts ahead of Black Friday. While most people expect the best phone deals to happen on the busiest shopping day of the year, I’ve frequently found some offers to be much better with early Black Friday phone deals.
Whether you’re looking for a generous deal on the best phone around, like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, or maybe the best Android phone in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I’m always checking their prices daily to see what are the best early Black Friday phone deals happening right now.
Not interested in a top-of-the-line flagship model? Don’t sweat it because I’m a fan of the best cheap phones because they also get discounts with pre-Black Friday sales. Budget phones like the Pixel 8a and iPhone SE get discounts as well. And for those interested in the best foldable phones, like the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, they’re also getting appropriate savings to make them more attainable.
I've looked through all the wireless carriers, like Verizon, AT&T, Mint Mobile, and T-Mobile, along with retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon to uncover the best early Black Friday phone deals around.
Black Friday phone deals 2024
Best early Black Friday phone deals
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $0.01 with Boost Mobile unlimited plan @ Amazon
Top-of-the-line iPhones cost a fortune, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 1TB of storage will only cost a penny courtesy of Amazon's offer with Boost Mobile. You get the best camera phone around without having to shell out a lot to pick it up.
Apple iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $179 @ Best Buy
I will admit that the iPhone SE (2022) is old at this point, but this 3rd generation model is still the cheapest iPhone that Apple still carries. One of the reasons why I love this phone is because it's incredibly compact and it can still deliver outstanding photos with its single main camera.
Price check: $179 @ Walmart
OnePlus Nord N30: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
OnePlus phones have this reputation of undercutting the competition in price and the OnePlus Nord N30 is yet another example of that. It's one of the best cheap phones under $300 that you'll find, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate, long lasting battery life, and a wickedly fast recharging speed.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: was $649 now $299 @ Cricket Wireless
When I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, it made me realize that it made the standard S24 flagship irrelevant. That's because the Galaxy S24 FE has a brighter, more vivid AMOLED display, longer battery life, and it's technically the cheapest new Galaxy phone with Samsung DeX support for that desktop PC-like experience.
Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $348 @ Amazon
The Motorola Razr 2023 was already proof that foldable phones could be affordable, but the year old device is even more tempting at $348. At this price, it competes against some of the best cheap phones around. I also love how you can still pair the tiny external display with the rear cameras for vlogging — which you can't do on a traditional slate phone.
Motorola Edge 2024: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon
Even though it's technically not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance, sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging.
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Mint Mobile
As much as I love testing flagship phones, realistically I can't fathom buying them at full price. That's why the Pixel 8a is the phone I'd actually buy with my own money because it offers the dame 7 years of software support as its flagship siblings, but at a fraction of the cost. Its dual cameras also perform very well, including in low light situations.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $599 @ Woot
I've used the Pixel 8 Pro for over 6 months and it's one of my favorite AI phone because of the amount of useful features it offers — like its ability to use Google Assistant to take phone calls for me. If that's not enough, I've used it as a backup video camera thanks to how its telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom lets me get closer to subject.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,001 @ Amazon
The best Android phone I've tested in 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, mainly because it packs more feature than any phone out there. Not only do I love how its cameras perform, which are aided by its helpful Galaxy AI features, but it's one of the phones out there that can replicate the paper meets pen experience with its S Pen.
OnePlus Open: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Amazon
One of the best things about the OnePlus Open is that this notebook style foldable comes in cheaper than its contemporaries, but this early Black Friday deal makes it even better. I think it still has the best multitasking in any phone with its Open Canvas system, while its excellent triple cameras co-developed with Hasselblad effectively uses pixel binning to enhance the performance of its telephoto camera.
