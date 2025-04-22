Samsung’s stable One UI 7 update reportedly rolling out for Galaxy S23

A new leak has revealed that Samsung has started to roll out a stable version of One UI 7 for certain Galaxy S23 devices, as well as several other models.

As noted by tipster Tarun Vats, Samsung is now rolling out its new software update to Galaxy S23 models in South Korea enrolled in the beta program. In subsequent posts, Tarun Vats also states that Samsung is rolling out updates to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.

The One UI 7 update is around 1GB in size for beta users and around 5GB for everyone else. According to the leak, the build numbers for the Galaxy S23 series update numbers are S918NKSU6DYD9, S918NOKR6DYD9, and S918NKSU6DYD9. The update will also include the April 2025 security patch to help keep your device as secure as possible.

It is worth noting that Samsung has stated that it will not be possible to revert to a prior version with a lower security level. As such, users are recommended to back up their devices before committing to the update.

What about the global release?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that there is any more news regarding a full global rollout for One UI 7 just yet. For reference, Samsung included the Android 15-based One UI 7 with the Galaxy S25 series at release, with the expectation of older models getting access after a few months.

However, after finding a bug in the Galaxy S24 firmware, the rollout was paused with a Samsung spokesperson telling us that "The One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience,” and that "The new timing and availability will be shared shortly."

While we might not know when the update will be released for other countries, we do know that it is well worth the wait. One UI 7 brings several new features for Samsung phones, including the new Now Bar that apes Apple’s Dynamic Island. The stable release also gives the Now Bar support for the devices' Media Player, as well as a new charging animation.

For the time being, we can only wait for Samsung to announce the global release of the update. We will aim to have a more comprehensive breakdown of all the new features when we have access.