Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a brand new camera design — what we know

We recently heard rumors the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be getting some serious camera upgrades — which we can all agree is a good thing. But, according to leaker Ice Universe, that might not be the only camera change coming to the foldable. The lenses themselves may be getting some design changes too.

Ice Universe showed off what they claim to be the new rear camera housing for the Z Fold 6. The new housing appears to be some kind of black material, with circular texturing around the circumference. It also looks as though the lenses could be protruding straight out of the back of the phone, as they do on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Exclusive: This is the camera detail design of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. pic.twitter.com/CqisaLNBAaMay 21, 2024

That’s a stark contrast to the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s rear camera. That phone still has a separate camera bump, which holds all 3 lenses, while each individual lens is housed within a metal ring.

That means the Z Fold 6 could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S series, and ditch the protruding camera module in favor of separate lenses. However the design may be unlike anything we’ve seen on a Galaxy flagship in recent years.

One thing we should note is that Ice Universe’s image does feature a Galaxy AI watermark — meaning AI was used in its creation. We don’t know the extent of AI editing, and it could range anywhere from cleaning up an existing image to generating a new one from scratch. Ice Universe does have a good reputation, and it would be surprising if this was fabricated, but it is something to bear in mind.

A fresh camera design is more than welcome, especially since the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to come with other serious design changes. Word is that we should expect something that looks a little more like a Pixel Fold, with a wider frame, than the tall and skinny Z Fold design of past foldables.

Sadly a new design doesn’t mean we’ll finally see a built-in S Pen. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra may have a holster for the stylus, Ice Universe claims that “of course there is no built-in S Pen”. No doubt this is because it would increase the thickness of the phone, and every millimeter adds up when you have two phones that fold together.

We’ll have to wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch to be sure about the changes, but thankfully we won’t have to wait too long. Rumor is that the next Galaxy Unpacked could take place on July 10, with Samsung pushing up the launch of its upcoming foldables to beat the Olympics.

In the meantime you can keep up to date with the latest news and rumors in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hubs.