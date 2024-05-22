iOS 18 could change how we listen to music according to new rumor — here’s what we know

Apple is reportedly testing a new feature for its built-in Music app called "Smart Song Transitions" for iOS 18 and a potential name change for a popular feature.

This rumor comes to us from a report made by AppleInsider, which states that the new feature is built on the existing Crossfade function. Crossfade works by lowering the volume of the current song on the playlist over time, while starting the next tune and slowly raising the volume. This allows for a seamless transition between songs.

The report is slightly bare bones on what this new feature will offer, although it is mentioned that Smart Song Transitions will allow users to adjust the duration of the crossfade effect. The song transitions can last anywhere between one and twelve seconds. This isn't the only new feature, as the music app will also introduce support for "Passthrough".

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While we don’t know much about the details of Passthrough’s function, it could be a rebrand for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. However, the report indicates that Passthrough will be available without an Apple Music subscription. This wouldn’t be the only rebrand to come with the update, as there is an indication that Apple is planning to rename Apple ID to Apple Accounts.

iOS 18 promises to be a major change for iPhone users, with several new features coming to help improve the average person's experience. For instance, We recently heard about new Vehicle Motion Cues designed to help reduce motion sickness for passengers looking at their phones while in a moving vehicle.

It should be noted that these new features are just rumors currently, and should be taken with a grain of salt. In the meantime, we can only wait for Apple to unveil all the changes at WWDC 2024, which kicks off June 10. You can also check out our iOS 18 Hub, which we update with all the rumors and news as we hear them.

More from Tom's Guide