iPhone 16 Pro Max tipped for these two camera upgrades — what we know

What kind of upgrades can we expect from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera? According to a new rumor from Weibo user OvO Baby Sauce OvO, the phone may be getting brand new main and ultrawide camera lenses when it launches later this year.

It’s claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s main camera will be an advanced custom version of the Sony IMX903 sensor. It’s not the first time we’ve heard this rumor, but it does mean that the Pro Max model should have a more capable main camera than the iPhone 16 Pro — which is said to use the same IMX803 lens as the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The IMX903 features an increased sensor, offering 1/1.14 inches instead of 1/1.28 inches. While not an enormous jump, considering there are phone cameras with 1-inch sensors out there, it does mean the camera can capture more light. That leads to better quality photos and videos, especially in low light situations. Word is that the IMX903 will have newly optimized technology to improve overall capture quality as well.

As for the ultrawide camera, the leaker claims that both iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will feature an upgraded 48MP lens. That’s quite a big leap from the 12MP lens currently used in the iPhone 15 Pro series, and should also mean the camera can capture more light and improve photo quality. Once again low light photography has the most potential to improve as a result of this.

We’ve heard similar rumors earlier in the year , with Digital Chat Station also claiming the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a pair of upgraded 48MP lenses. They also said that the IMX903 lens would come with advanced features like a stacked design for improved performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter for better data conversion and Digital Gain Control for better dynamic range and noise control.

The iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to come with a tetraprism lens, complete with 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile the Iphone 16 Pro Max may boost that magnification to 6x , though so far we haven’t heard about any other potential upgrades.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to arrive this fall, likely in the first couple of weeks of September. Until then you can keep on top of all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors