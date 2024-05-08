Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model could get a welcome design change — but it may not go far enough

More expansion required

Galaxy Z Fold 6 render
(Image credit: SmartPrix)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's most important design change has been shown in full detail thanks to more leaks from established tipster Ice Universe.

The image posted by IU on X is a side-by-side (albeit in a composite image) of the new Galaxy Z model and the current Galaxy Z Fold 5, demonstrating the difference in their widths. According to the image's annotations, the Z Fold 6 measures 60.2 millimeters (2.37 inches) across when shut, up from the Z Fold 5's 57.4mm (2.26 inches).

The tall and narrow shape of the outer display has been a common complaint across all Galaxy Z Fold models. While it makes it easier to reach across the entirety of the display with one hand, it makes it hard to reach the top or bottom without adjusting your grip.

To put this into perspective, we're expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a 6.4-inch display, making the closest comparable Galaxy S24 model the 6.2-inch standard edition. The base S24 offers a width of 70.6mm (2.78 inches), almost half an inch wider than the alleged Z Fold 6 will be when shut. 

An alleged composite image of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, both closed

(Image credit: Ice Universe / X)

This isn't a problem other foldables have. The OnePlus Open, the no. 1 pick from our best foldable phones guide, has a closed width of 73.3 mm. This, along with a relatively short height for a foldable, makes it usable almost like a regular smartphone when shut, something that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can't match. And it doesn't look like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be able to match up to it properly either.

Other rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, such as its thinner design, upgraded internals, and possible new Ultra model, may make it the new best foldable on balance, even if it only slightly improves one of the issues that has effected its predecessors. You can read more about them, and stay up to date on all the other leaks, in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 hub ahead of its expected debut at a summer Galaxy Unpacked event.

Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.