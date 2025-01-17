New leak reveals what Gemini could do on the Galaxy S25 — should Samsung be worried?

A new leak has revealed some of the possible Gemini AI extension integration with Samsung's stock apps on the Galaxy S25 series.

As Galaxy Unpacked gets closer, we are seeing a lot of leaks and rumors in the build-up to the January 22 product launch. One of the most intriguing was a recent trailer that showed how seamless the Galaxy AI companion conversations will be with the Galaxy S25 series. However, it seems it isn't just Galaxy AI features that are part of the rumor mill as Google's Gemini has been the focus of one particular leak.

The pics description are pretty understandable so I just leave those here 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nlsvnkkWLCJanuary 16, 2025

A recent post on social media from user Chun Bhai on X, showed off several screenshots of the extensions Gemini will use with some of the base apps on Samsung phones. If accurate, these screenshots could give us our best clue regarding how third-party AI could work on the new devices and what limitations it might have.

For instance, it seems Gemini will be able to create, edit and delete events in Samsung Calendar, as well as capture info from images. However, the image indicates that the Gemini can't detect overlapping events or share created ones, something Galaxy AI seemed to do in the trailer.

(Image credit: @chunvn8888 on X)

The next screenshot gives us an idea of what Galaxy AI could do with Samsung's notes app. According to the image, the AI can create and summarize notes as well as retrieve notes based on descriptions and titles. However, users can't direct the AI to create or delete folders, add note tags or invite people to share notes.

The final image shows off the extensions available for the Samsung Reminder app. The image indicates that Gemini can create reminders for a specific time and date, edit details and search for specific reminders. Although the image reveals that there are no extensions to add details to an already-created reminder.

We should take these images with a grain of salt, although the content doesn't show off anything we wouldn't expect. What is interesting is that, compared to what we saw in the Galaxy AI trailer, Gemini appears pretty minimal. Considering the rumored improvements to Bixby, this isn't surprising. However, we won't know more until we can directly compare the two on one of the new devices.

There's a lot more coming during Galaxy Unpacked, including the likely launches of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The event takes place Wednesday, January 22 in San Jose, California. The event gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. GMT. We have a full guide on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked so that you don't miss anything.

