How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 — Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra and more

Galaxy Unpacked is nearly here, meaning it isn't long before we see what 2025 will be like for Samsung. We have heard a lot of rumors about what will be announced during the event, including new phones and software. However, many might be wondering how they will be able to actually watch the event.

There are several different ways to keep up to date with the event and everything being announced. For instance, we will have a live blog on the day where we'll post all of the news and and our impressions However, for those who like to watch things happen in real-time, we have the answers.

Where can you watch the Galaxy Unpacked Live Stream

Galaxy Unpacked takes place Wednesday, January 22 in San Jose, California. The event gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. GMT. Now, there are a couple of different places where you can watch the show.

While you need an invite to see the show in person, Samsung will be livestreaming the event for everyone. As such, members of the public can watch on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and the official Samsung YouTube channel. Not only will you find the live stream on these sites, you can also find the trailers and teasers hinting at what we might expect to see at the event.

What to Expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Usually, Samsung has two Galaxy Unpacked events a year. The event occurring in the second half of the year tends to focus more on foldable phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, the first Galaxy Unpacked of the year is more focused on the mainline S series.

This year we are expecting to see a fair amount of new hardware, alongside some impressive software and AI improvements. Here's everything that we expect will be unveiled at the event.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

As said before, the first Galaxy Unpacked is the time when Samsung reveals its flagship phones for the year, and 2025 promises to be no different. The biggest announcement will, undoubtedly, be the reveal of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

So far we have heard a lot of rumors and speculation about the upcoming devices. We have heard that all three phones will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chips and speculated design changes as well. We have also seen a full release of what is claimed to be the specs for each phone. There's even been mentions, official and otherwise, of improved AI features on all three phones.

It isn't all good news though, as there has also been speculation that Samsung is pushing up the price of the devices. There have also been some complaints that the apparent specs don't seem to offer much of an upgrade at this point. As such, Galaxy Unpacked is the time when Samsung needs to show off what these phones can do.

One UI 7

(Image credit: Samsung / Ice Universe)

Alongside the phone, we are almost certainly going to get more information about: Samsung's long-awaited One UI 7 interface. Now, to be fair, we know this is going to be a factor simply because it has been linked to the Galaxy S25 so there is no way it wouldn't be announced at the same time. Hopefully, the event will reveal some of the new features for the update, as well as information on when older phones will have access.

We have a basic idea of what the update will bring thanks to a recent beta for the Galaxy S24. For instance, the beta included the Writing Assist tool that builds on the same features released with Galaxy AI. There's also support for call transcripts in multiple languages and upgrades to security. Finally, the betas include new looks for the lock screen, including a new Now bar.

Project Moohan

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung recently announced its answer to the Apple Vision Pro, codenamed Project Moohan. According to a recent blog post, this XR headset is touted to be running on the Snapdragon XR Plus Gen 2 chip and looks to be capable of running several different windows at once.

The headset also allows users to swap between two modes called Home Space and Full Space. Home Space is a multitasking view with multiple app windows, and what seems to be your real-world surroundings in the background. Google has also confirmed that the headset will support multiple inputs, including eye tracking and voice control.

One of the most important questions Samsung needs to answer during the event is how much the headset will cost. One of the biggest issues with the Apple Vision Pro was that it was simply far too expensive for the average user. Hopefully, Samsung's version is more affordable, but only time will tell.

