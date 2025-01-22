OnePlus phones could be about to get an all-new look

OnePlus has seemingly confirmed that its 2025 model phones will feature a major design overhaul, and a recent social media post shared details on what that could mean.

OnePlus has slowly become one of the best phone developers in the current market. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are stellar devices, while the OnePlus Open still stands out as our best foldable phone. As such, it was surprising when Liu Haoran, the company's chief director, confirmed that the company's 2025 smartphones will feature a new design language. Now, a recent leak has given us an idea of what this might look like.

In a post on the social media site Weibo, known source Digital Chat Station revealed two new phones with this design change. The first device will apparently feature either a Dimensity 9400 or Dimensity 9350 chip. DCS then states that the phone will have a 1.5K LTPS display and possibly a 7,000 mAh battery. If accurate then this device, which is likely the next in the OnePlus Ace series, would exceed the battery of the flagship OnePlus 13.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station via Weibo)

The second device will come with a smaller screen, meaning it could be the rumored OnePlus 13 Mini. However, it will likely be the more powerful of the two as DCS states it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Finally, the post states that the phone will also have a larger battery, although there are no details on how big that might be. We don't have details on when these phones might be released, but it's enough information to be interested in the future of the brand.

While the concept of a new design language is interesting, the big focus of OnePlus in the next few months will undoubtedly be the OnePlus Open 2. With the success of the first phone, there's a fair amount of pressure for the next in the series. The rumors seem to indicate that things are moving in a good direction. For instance, recently leaked images showed off just how thin the phone might be, comparing it to two silver coins on top of one another.

As it stands, we'll have to wait until an official announcement to see what the next generation of OnePlus phones will really look like. In the meantime, Samsung will be unveiling its next generation of smartphones today, so keep your eyes on our Galaxy Unpacked live blog to see all the news as it happens.

