iOS 19 reportedly dropping support for these iPhones

When the iPhone 17 series eventually releases later this year, it will most likely launch with iOS 19. With that, we also expect Apple to leave some older iPhones behind as it drops support for them.

MacRumors discovered a new leak from a "private account on X" that claims to reveal what phones will be capable of running iOS 19 later this year.

Reportedly, that same account accurately shared iOS 18 compatibility in 2024.

Here's the list of iOS 19-compatible iPhone models according to the rumor.

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Of course, that means that the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, which launched in 2018, will not work with iOS 19. Anything older will also not be compatible.

With the release of Apple Intelligence last year, only two and a half generations of iPhones will be able to access Apple's version of AI. That will remain limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 15, the entire iPhone 16 lineup, and this year's iPhone 17 family.

We should see iOS 19 details during WWDC 202,5 which will take place in June this year. A beta version will probably be released soon after the software conference.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple slowly rolled out new features for iOS 18 throughout the back half of 2024 and early this year. We expect a similar rollout for iOS 19 this year.

Both the iPhone 17 and iOS 19 are expected to be dramatic redesigns, with the Apple Whisperer Mark Gurman claiming it will be "one of the most dramatic software overhauls in [Apple's] history."

This could include tying all of Apple's operating systems closer together, more AI features, and a redesigned Camera app.

We'll know more in June during WWDC 2025 and later in September when the iPhone 17 is expected to launch.

More from Tom's Guide