Huawei launched the world's first triple fold phone last fall, followed almost immediately by rumors that Samsung would produce a tri-fold device of its own. Those plans could be taking shape, as a report out of Korea from Sisa Journal (via leaker Jukanlosreve) claims that Samsung's version of a phone with a triple folding display will launch this year.

Reportedly, the new phone will come out in the "second half of this year." They did not provide a more specific timeline than that.

Unlike the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, Samsung's version is supposed to fold inward, more like a poster board at your high school science fair. That approach could offer more protection as the display wouldn't be exposed like it can be with the Mate XT. Huawei's tri-fold has reportedly suffered from screen breakage, according to Sisa Journal, a development that could be blamed on the way display folds.

Samsung Display has previously shown off tri-folding concepts with an unfolded display that measures either 10.5- or 12.4 inches.

Additionally, the report claims that Samsung will only make 300,000 total units of t. That low number does suggest that the triple folding device won't make a global a debut as we might hope. Specifically, Samsung could limit the release to Korea or China as a test to gauge interest in such a foldable.

An unnamed industry insider claimed to Sisa, "Since it is the first time they are releasing this form factor, they will likely be concentrating on development with a focus on perfection above all else."

The other information we don't have is a price for the potential new phone. The Mate XT launched for an eye-popping $3,000, though that price may be higher due to shortages and a gouging second-hand market. The Sisa report suggests Samsung's tri-fold might have a similarly high price but not much more.

