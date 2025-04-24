iPhone 17 dummies show just how thin the Air is

It's still five months until the iPhone 17 likely launches, but you don't need to use your imagination when thinking about the design anymore.

Thanks to leaker Sonny Dickson, we have a detailed look at the four iPhone 17 models we expect to see this fall, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson / X)

First up, we have shots of the four dummies in both black and white, showing the three different back camera block styles.

The iPhone 17 looks basically identical to the iPhone 16, whereas the other three models have blocks that cover the full width of the phones' back. The two Pro models have three cameras as previous Pros have had, while the new iPhone 17 Air model has just a single lens.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson / X)

Meanwhile, the images that Dickson shared of metal show off the edges of the phones, complete with power buttons, volume buttons, Action buttons and Camera Control keys.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson / X)

The iPhone 17 Air is the narrowest, as you'd expect from the name and rumors of its 5.5mm thickness. Alongside this new slimmed-down design, the Air appears to have a specially-made Camera Control to compensate for the slim body. We're hoping is just a size change and not something that will impact functionality.

We can also see that the iPhone 17 Air dummy has no SIM tray. The basic iPhone 17 appears to not have one either, but that could be a quirk of the dummies.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

iPhones outside of the U.S. still offer physical SIM support, and we've not heard any rumors of this happening elsewhere at the time of writing.

Between the iPhone 17's tipped larger display and a 120Hz refresh rate, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max's 48MP telephoto cameras and the iPhone 17 Air's all-new design, there's plenty to look forward to when Apple finally reveals its 2025 iPhones.

That should happen in the second week of September as usual, but we'll let you know if we hear differently, as well as bringing you more design and feature leaks just like this one.