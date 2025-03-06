Triple foldables at MWC — a growing trend, but not quite ready

Triple-folding devices were definitely a trend at MWC 2025 this week. But the products on show are also proof that we're still a ways from seeing these devices go mainstream.

Phones with all kinds of unusual displays are common sights at big shows like this, with the triple foldable being one of several futuristic-looking ideas. But triple foldables seemed more dominant this year than before, and there’s likely one big reason for that.

The one you can buy

(Image credit: Future)

The Huawei Mate XT is the only triple foldable phone you can currently buy. Not coincidentally, it was the only triple-folding device I saw at MWC that I could actually try myself. The phone already launched in China, and was just confirmed for a global release, including Europe, in the coming months.

With Huawei still facing U.S. sanctions, there's no easy way to get Google apps on any Huawei phone. Combined with the difficulty of sourcing one, this isn't likely to take off outside of its home market of China. But the Mate XT is a yardstick by which to judge all other triple foldables, thanks to its solidly-build design.

The one you can see used

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Elsewhere at MWC, Tecno was showing off the Phantom Ultimate 2. This was announced late last year, but only as a concept phone rather than one designed to go on sale. That's why it lives under a perspex box apart from when it's being handled gingerly by a staff member.

The Phantom Ultimate 2 looks similar to the Mate XT, folding in the same z-shaped style, but with a more Samsung-style camera block and its own unique wavy back panel pattern.

As with Tecno's Spark Slim super-skinny phone concept, the Phantom Ultimate 2 is a way of showing off the engineering talent of a company that mainly focuses on budget phones for Africa and South America. But Tecno did release its Phantom V Fold regular foldable, so it's not impossible that the Phantom Ultimate 2 could make it to market too.

The ones you can look at only

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung had not one but two triple foldable concepts on display — the Flex S and Flex G. The S is another z-style foldable (not to be confused with a Z Fold), while the G has both side panels close over the front of the middle. Both of these were firmly locked away, with not even the staff on hand at MWC having access to them. There's a "no touching" sign on the box, too.

While you can't see these concepts folding — only playing the same sample app functions on a loop — Samsung has already proven itself to be a reliable maker of foldable phones with the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series. There have been rumors that the Flex G prototype would be the basis for Samsung's first triple foldable coming later this year, but there's no official sign of that yet. And even if there was, I doubt it would be allowed out of its plastic confinement at this point either.

I should also mention that Samsung had a third triple foldable phone at MWC, but it got removed due to damage from handling by booth visitors. This was similar to the Flex G, with two outer panels folding in over a central one, except arranged vertically, and with the sub-panels having two different sizes for some reason.

The odd ones out

(Image credit: Infinix)

There were more triple foldables hovering around the periphery of MWC too. Infinix announced its ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold, a triple flip-style phone that can apparently use its hinges to fasten around a backpack strap or bike handlebar for easy hands-free use. But not only is this a non-functional concept, it's seemingly not even built yet, with every image being a manufacturer shot or render.

(Image credit: Future)

A more left-of-field take on the concept is the Aurzen Zip folding projector. This isn't a smart device, not offering a touch-screen display anywhere on its body. But it does have two hinges, allowing users to keep the equivalent of an 80-inch display in their pocket with ease, and with wireless connectivity to their other devices for casting video.

My colleague Tom Pritchard got to try the Zip out, and was quite impressed. Although it's currently on Kickstarter for pre-orders, this feels like the most likely of these devices an average person might buy.

Foldable phones haven’t made the regular smartphone redundant, but they’re clearly sticking around for now as a unique premium option for many Android phone makers. And in the name of advancing the format, and pure showing off, triple foldables are the obvious next step.

But while we’ve had foldable phones available for purchase for more than five years now, adapting the design to add another hinge without adding too much additional fragility or mechanical complication. It’s quite the challenge, but one that lots of companies are trying to tackle. Maybe at MWC next year, we will have more, real triple foldables to sample, but for now we can just admire a potential future for phones from behind the glass.