Prime Day isn't done yet — these Samsung Galaxy phones are still discounted by up to 27%

OK, so Prime Day 2024 may officially be over, but we're still seeing some fantastic leftover deals from Amazon's epic sale event. Case in point, the online retailer still has some of Samsung's best Galaxy handsets at significantly discounted prices.

The biggest price reduction has been applied to Samsung's current flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has received an astonishing 27% discount, bringing its price down from AU$2,199 to just AU$1,603 in the Titanium Black, Titanium Grey and Titanium Violet colour options. That's a saving of AU$596!

A beast of a phone and great for productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to ensure you can multitask. It also sports an impressive camera system that's led by a 200MP wide camera, and also sports a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) | AU$2,199 from AU$1,603 (save up to AU$596) Slashing a mammoth AU$596 off RRP, this Samsung Galaxy S24 deal on Amazon is worth every penny. We've called this device the company's best flagship phone thanks to the substantial power of Galaxy AI and worth every penny at this discounted price of a smidge over AU$1,600.

Despite being over a year old, Samsung's Galaxy S23 is still an excellent flagship phone, and right now you can pick it up at a significant 20% discount, so long as you're happy with the Lavender colour option in the 256GB variant. It's gone from AU$1,299 to just AU$1,041, which is a great deal.

The Galaxy S23 runs on the still-great Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which means you can expect excellent battery life and snappy performance. It also carries a versatile triple-camera array, led by a 50MP wide sensor that takes sharp photos and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB; Lavender) | AU$1,299 AU$1,041 (save AU$258) It may have released last year, but Samsung's Galaxy S23 packs a punch, with top performance, long-lasting battery life and stellar rear and front cameras that are perfect for any novice photographer. While it's not as punchy as the newer models, snapping up this phone for AU$1,041 is an absolute steal.

Alternatively, those in the market for an affordable mid-ranger should consider Samsung's Galaxy A55 handset. Not only does it have a premium look and feel, it even carries over some of the Galaxy S24's AI photography features, which is amazing at this price point.

While this AU$100 discount isn't the biggest we've seen during the Prime Day sale event, the Galaxy A55 was already reasonably priced to begin with, so we're taking this saving as a huge win.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G | AU$699 AU$599 (save AU$100) If you're looking for a wallet-friendly phone upgrade, the Galaxy A55 has a premium feel and budget price tag — as well as a great camera, performance and exceptional battery life. This is something worth picking up for under AU$600.