Samsung Galaxy S24 deals in February 2024

A new batch of Samsung Galaxy S24 deals just went live. Now that Samsung's flagships are widely available, we're seeing aggressive deals from carriers and retailers alike.

Samsung's 2024 lineup includes the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 (from $799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus (from $999), and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra (from $1,299). In our Samsung Galaxy S24 hands-on review, we said it offers big upgrades from its predecessor including a larger screen, new AI features, and a larger battery.

If it's value you're after, don't sleep on the Galaxy S24 Plus. It packs a bigger screen than the S24, faster charging speed, and full complement of Galaxy AI features without the S24 Ultra's $1,299 price tag. Finally, there's the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We call the Editor's Choice phone a powerhouse that will actually make you more productive and save you time.

Galaxy S24 deals currently range from free with trade-in to up to $1,000 off with eligible data plans. Below we've listed the best Galaxy S24 deals right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy S24 deals

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24: up to $750 off w/ trade-in + $50 gift card @ Best Buy

Purchase your Galaxy S24 at Best Buy and you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card. You can also get up to $870 off via trade-in and with select carriers. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.

Galaxy S24: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers can get the Galaxy S24 for free (up to $800 off) with trade-in of any older Samsung phone in any condition. Note that you'll need to sign up to an eligible Verizon Unlimited plan to score this deal.

Galaxy S24: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can score a free Galaxy 24 when they trade-in an old Galaxy phone from any year and in any condition. Plus, get a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G.

Galaxy S24: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $800 off a new Samsung Galaxy S24. Customers who do not have a trade-in can receive up to $500 off the new family of Galaxy phones.

Boost Infinite: free or up to $1,000 off + unlimited for $60/month

Boost Infinite is a membership plan for Galaxy users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get a free Galaxy S24 of your choice. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest Galaxy phone at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current Galaxy phone or sell it to a third party.

Galaxy S24: for $799 @ Amazon

Free $50 eGift card! Amazon doesn't offer the steep discounts typically associated with carrier deals. However, it's one of the best retailers for unlocked deals. Purchase your Galaxy S24 at Amazon and you'll get a free $50 egift card via coupon code "ZY75VXDFCFWM". Offers ends February 12 at 2:59 a.m. (ET).

Galaxy S24: from $249 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $550 off its Galaxy S24 with trade-in. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.

Galaxy S24: from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is now offering Galaxy S24 deals. Prices start from $19/month when purchased via Walmart. The phone comes ready for activation on Verizon.

Galaxy S24: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy S24 deals. You can get it for free (up to $1,000 off) when you add a line on its Go5G Plus or Go5G Next. Or you can get up to $800 off when you add a new line on either plan (no trade-in required). Or you can $600 off when you open any new line on Go5G, ONE, or Magenta rate plan.

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 Plus: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can score a free Galaxy 24 Plus when they trade-in an old Galaxy phone from any year and in any condition. Plus, get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G for free.

Galaxy S24 Plus: $999 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! Best Buy is offering the Galaxy S24 Plus with a free $100 Best Buy gift card. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.

Galaxy S24 Plus: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers can get the Galaxy S24 Plus for free with trade-in of any older Samsung phone in any condition. Note that you'll need to sign up to an eligible Verizon Unlimited plan to score this deal. Plus, you can score a Galaxy Watch 6 for free. (It requires its own data plan).

Galaxy S24 Plus: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $800 off a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus when they buy now. Customers who do not have a trade-in can receive up to $500 off the new family of Galaxy phones.

Galaxy S24 Plus: for $999 @ Amazon

Free $150 eGift card! Buy your Galaxy S24 Plus at Amazon and you'll get a free $150 egift card via coupon code "8TZNQTU3BVOV". Plus, you'll get a a free storage upgrade with your purchase.

Galaxy S24 Plus: from $449 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Plus with trade-in. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.

Galaxy S24 Plus: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy S24 Plus deals. You can get it for free (up to $1,000 off) when you add a line on its Go5G Plus or Go5G Next. Or you can get up to $800 off when you add a new line on either plan (no trade-in required). Or you can $600 off when you open any new line on Go5G, ONE, or Magenta rate plan.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $870 off w/ trade-in + $150 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is sweetening its Galaxy S24 Ultra deals by throwing in a $150 Best Buy gift card with your phone purchase. You can also get up to $750 off via trade-in and with select carriers. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.