Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra just tipped for bigger display — here's what we know

If there's one complaint people might have about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it's probably not the size of its screen. At a hulking 6.8 inches, it's one of the larger displays on the market, which helps to retain its spot on our best phone list. However, it looks like Samsung will make the screen even more massive than the previous phone.

According to a new leak from Ice Universe, who has a relatively solid track record with Samsung devices, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 6.86-inch display. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display, so the difference isn't huge.

What is notable about the larger screen is that Samsung will make the phone's bezels smaller, decreasing the phone's overall dimensions despite the girthier display. The same leak suggests the S25 Ultra will be 77.6mm wide, down from 79mm on the current S24 Ultra. That's also the rumored width of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is tipped for a 6.9-inch display.

Overall, Samsung could offer slimmer bezels and a narrower frame on the upcoming high-end smartphone, especially from a width perspective. The screen portion of the phone is rumored to be 73mm wide compared to the 72.3mm of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Worth noting is that despite Ice Universe's solid track record, this is a leak, and there's always a chance leaks could be wrong. The information here is logical and aligns with rumors about Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max. That phone is the S25 Ultra's biggest competitor, so it would make sense for Samsung to target a similar screen size and smaller depth with its high-end device.

We've also heard reports about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra switching to rounded corners, which, along with the smaller bezels, could make using the hefty device more enjoyable. We'll have to wait until the phone launches in early 2025 to discover all the details. In the meantime, read our rundown of all the Galaxy S25 Ultra rumors to learn more.

