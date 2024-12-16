FBI warns Apple and Android users to avoid RCS messaging — here's why

Apple and Android users have been warned that RCS end-to-end encryption is still months away and should look to other chat apps to communicate.

One of the major changes brought with iOS 18 was the integration of RCS into its iMessage app, making it easier than ever to connect with Android phones. However, one major issue is that the communication between Apple and Android phones does not benefit from end-to-end encryption. This means that messages can be easily intercepted, and recent events have led to leading security organizations warning users to look elsewhere.

Recently the attack by Salt Typhoon, which compromised several major carriers in one of the largest infrastructure attacks in US history, has highlighted the security issue. This, in turn, led to both the CSIA and FBI urging US citizens to use chat apps with end-to-end encryption when communicating. Meanwhile, the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) is working to develop end-to-end encryption. However, a recent report to CNBC reveals the solution is still a ways off.

(Image credit: CNET)

A spokesperson for GSMA told CNBC, “Work with key industry stakeholders is progressing well and we look forward to updating the market in the coming months.” While it is good to know that a solution is in the works, the lack of a clear timetable is concerning. As such, following the advice, users should look to apps like WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal for the time being, as all offer end-to-end encryption.

This isn't the only security news that users need to be aware of at the moment. For instance, Apple users are being pushed to update to iOS 18.2 to avoid a critical bug affecting the Apple Password app.

It is odd that Apple and Android devices are still lacking end-to-end encryption. Thankfully, the aforementioned apps all work well, and we have a full breakdown of the best-encrypted apps to help you find the right one for you.

