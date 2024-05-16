New leak shows Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is still on the way

Samsung is almost certainly going to release a Galaxy S24 FE in the near future. Between the track record of releasing Fan Edition versions of the last few Galaxy phones and the frequent leaks, we're confident that we'll see the affordable phone before too long.

Tarun Vats on X (via Phone Arena) discovered a One UI test build for the Galaxy S24 FE, which all but confirms that it's coming before too long. Generally, when a test build for a phone emerges, it means an official announcement isn't far behind, though the time between the test build and the final announcement can vary.

The model number sporting the test build is SM-S721B. Outside of the model, the leak didn't tell us much else about the phone. We know it'll be a more affordable Galaxy S24 with some intelligent cuts to get the price down, but until Samsung announces the phone, we can only go by speculation and leaks to figure out what the phone will bring to the table.

In Europe, there's a good chance the phones are Exynos-powered instead of toting Snapdragon chips. We've also heard about a bigger battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 making their way to the S24 FE.

Another less promising rumor suggested the phone would feature the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood, so we'll have to wait until the phone's official announcement before we know for sure what kind of performance it'll pack.

At time of writing, Samsung hasn't announced any significant events where a Galaxy S24 FE could be announced, but it's possible the company could launch the affordable flagship with a press release instead of going through the pomp and circumstance of a big event.

A reliable rumor suggested that the phone wouldn't launch until the Fall of this year, so Samsung could announce it later in 2024 if that rumor is true. One way or another, we have high expectations for the Galaxy S24 FE, as Samsung has always brought tremendous value to the Fan Editon devices.

We'd like to see improved camera performance, S24 levels of internals, and all of the AI features available on the more expensive S24 models.