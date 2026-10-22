I put the iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 through a 10-round photo face-off — here’s the winner

​Two of the best foldable phones are on a collision course to determine which is superior. But before my colleagues and I can definitively crown a champion, I’m taking a close look at how the iPhone Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 8 cameras stack up against one another. Seeing as both handsets feature evenly matched dual rear camera systems, imaging performance will likely be the deciding factor for anyone considering either device.

​The iPhone Duo features a dual 48MP rear camera array supplemented by a 12MP selfie camera on the outer cover screen and an under-display sensor on the inner folding display. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 packs an equally formidable dual 50MP rear camera system alongside matching 10MP selfie cameras on both its inner and outer displays.

I Tested iPhone Duo.... What's The Catch? - YouTube Watch On

​It’s worth noting that unlike the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, the Duo lacks Apple’s Pro Controls, denying users the granular adjustments that serious photographers crave — such as manual shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and manual focus. In contrast, Samsung provides comprehensive manual shooting controls right out of the box. For this photo face-off, however, I’m strictly judging the final image quality and processing each phone delivers.

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Daytime

Image 1 of 2 Apple iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

​First up, let’s look at the perspective shots of the building above to see how their main cameras handle daytime conditions. At first glance, the iPhone Duo immediately catches my eye with its stronger contrast, which gives the brickwork across the facade noticeable pop and definition.

​Punching in closer, both phones resolve excellent detail — even the signage along the leftmost windows of the middle building remains crisp and legible on each. Across the entire frame, however, the iPhone Duo retains a bit more edge sharpness and micro-contrast.

Winner: iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Dynamic range

Image 1 of 2 Apple iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

​With harsh afternoon sunlight washing over the New York Public Library and the surrounding skyscrapers, it’s clear which phone commands the wider dynamic range. While you could argue that the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s high contrast creates a punchy, dramatic aesthetic, the iPhone Duo does a significantly better job balancing exposure across harsh highlights and deep shadows.

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​The Duo lifts the foreground without blowing out the sky, making it easy to discern fine carving on the fountain to the right, while preserving natural highlight detail in the tree foliage framing the left side.

Winner: iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Ultrawide

Image 1 of 2 Apple iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

After polling my colleagues in the office on which ultrawide shot was better, picking a clear winner sparked genuine debate. Many initially favored the Galaxy Z Fold 8 for its brighter exposure and punchier, more saturated colors. However, upon closer side-by-side inspection, the iPhone Duo’s edge-to-edge sharpness and superior contrast prompted several people to reconsider.

​Personally, I lean toward the dramatic tone of the iPhone Duo, even though it doesn't lift shadow areas as aggressively as the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Ultimately, this round boils down to personal taste: Samsung's crowd-pleasing vibrancy versus Apple's refined contrast and clarity.

Winner: tie

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Colors

​Inside Whole Foods overlooking the floral department, one immediate difference stands out: the iPhone Duo’s ability to deliver rich, punchy colors without clipping highlight details.

​Both cameras produce richly saturated tones, but the Galaxy Z Fold 8 tends to lift shadows too aggressively, leading to noticeable color bleeding and smearing when punching in on dense arrangements. Looking closely at the white flower petals throughout the scene, the iPhone Duo renders much tighter contrast and balanced exposure, preserving delicate petal textures that get washed out on Samsung’s shot.

Winner: iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Macro

​Almost immediately, I’m drawn to the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s macro capture of a bright orange Zinnia. The flower's petals take on a vibrant, iridescent sheen that pops off the screen, while the sensor resolves delicate textures like the finely fringed edges of each petal with crisp precision.

​Don't get me wrong: the iPhone Duo’s capture remains impressively sharp, but it lacks the visual punch found in Samsung’s rendering.

Winner: Galaxy Z Fold 8

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Inner screen selfie

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo – Inside camera selfie (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Galaxy Z Fold 8 – Inside camera selfie (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

​You have several ways to take a selfie on both foldables, but using their inner folding screens should strictly be a last resort. Because these under-display and pinhole shooters are engineered primarily for video calls, they yield the softest captures of the bunch.

​Evaluating the test shots my colleague Mark captured on each handset makes picking a decisive winner tricky, as both frames lack sharpness. Still, the edge goes to the iPhone Duo for delivering better overall contrast and avoiding the blown-out, overexposed skin tones visible in Samsung's capture.

Winner: iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Outer screen selfie

Image 1 of 2 Apple iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

​Switching over to their cover screen selfie cameras, the gap between the two widens noticeably. The iPhone Duo produces a visibly sharper image that resolves finer facial detail on Mark, while metering a far more balanced, true-to-life exposure across his skin. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 still delivers a respectable shot, but it sits a distinct step behind Apple’s rendering.

Winner: iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Portrait

What jumps out at me right away is the sheer intensity of the iPhone Duo’s artificial bokeh, which ends up looking unnatural. While you can dial down the blur intensity in post, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 clearly delivers a more convincing, true-to-life depth effect at its default setting.

​Despite that aggressive blur, the iPhone Duo captures far more fine detail — from the distinct woven texture of Mark’s collared shirt to the clean, natural blur transition around the edges of his face. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 doesn't have nearly as much edge definition, while also leaving his skin tone looking somewhat flat and muted.

Winner: iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Zoom

Image 1 of 2 Apple iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

​Both phones rely solely on in-sensor cropping from their primary cameras for zoom duties, maxing out at 10x digital zoom. Pushing them to that extreme, it quickly becomes evident which handset's processing algorithms handle heavy digital magnification better.

​At 10x zoom, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 yields a noticeably cleaner, sharper image — I can easily read the fine menu text posted underneath the hot dog stand umbrella. In comparison, the iPhone Duo fails to resolve the same degree of clarity, resulting in a noisier shot with grainy artifacts.

Winner: Galaxy Z Fold 8

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Low Light

​Both main cameras navigate tricky low-light situations with relative ease, but one clearly pulls ahead under close inspection. Most notably, the iPhone Duo renders a visibly sharper image across the frame — preserving delicate vein textures on the plant's leaves and sharp definition in the planter's decorative eyelashes. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 holds its own by general smartphone standards, but its output is noticeably softer overall.

Winner: iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Fold 8 camera face-off: Verdict

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

​This camera face-off turned out to be a one-sided affair after tallying up all 10 rounds, with the iPhone Duo sweeping an overwhelming number of categories. If pure image quality and consistency matter most to you, the Duo delivers noticeably superior straight-out-of-the-camera results across nearly every scenario. While it struggles against the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at extreme digital zoom levels, its primary camera proves far better at resolving fine detail and balancing challenging lighting conditions.

​That doesn't mean the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a complete wash. The margins across several rounds remained razor-thin, with a couple coming down to personal preference. While it may lack the tack-sharp definition and refined dynamic range of its rival, Samsung still offers a more versatile suite of pro shooting controls and manual tools out of the box.

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