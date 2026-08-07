Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals are here: how to save up $1,200 on Samsung's new foldables

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are officially available for purchase. Samsung's new phones are among the best foldable phones we've tested, but they're also some one of the priciest. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $2,099.

The good news is that there are plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals you can get right now on both phones. For example, you can get up to $1,900 off either phone at T-Mobile with trade-in and an eligible data plan. Alternatively, you can get up to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at Samsung with trade-in. Or you'll get the same $200 Samsung credit without a trade.

Below I've rounded up all of the best Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra deals you can get. (For more ways to save, check out the Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub).

Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals

Galaxy Z Fold 8: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get the Galaxy Z Fold 8 for free with trade-in and Experience Beyond data plans. Or you'll get up to $1,100 off with trade-in and on Experience More plans. Other discounts are also available for other plans. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $1,200 off Galaxy Z Fold 8 when you trade-in an older phone. Alternatively, you'll get a $200 credit if you don't have a trade-in. The phone features an 7.6-inch AMOLED (1848 x 2448) 120Hz main display, 5.5-inch AMOLED (1248 x 1972) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP main wide-angle lens and 50MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP main display and 10MP cover camera. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 hands-on, we called it our favorite foldable to date. It loses the telephoto zoom, but you get a greatly reduced crease, brighter main screen, and lighter design. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get the Galaxy Z Fold 8 for free when you trade in a phone with an eligible data plan. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8: up to $1,200 off + free $200 GC @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals around. Purchase your phone at Best Buy with trade-in and you'll get up to $1,200 off. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Best Buy gift card. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $1,200 off your Galaxy Z Fold 8 purchase with trade-in and eligible unlimited data plans. Or buy a Galaxy Fold 8 and get a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Tab 10 FE 5G when you open a new line for each device. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (via trade-in). Customers who don't have a phone to trade can still get $600 off. Read more Read less ▼

$350 Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: for $1,899 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a free $350 Amazon gift card when you buy your Galaxy Z Fold 8 at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra preorder deals

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,900 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get up to $1,900 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with trade-in and Experience Beyond data plans. Or you'll get up to $1,100 off with trade-in and on Experience More plans. Other discounts are also available for other plans. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $1,200 off Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra purchases when you trade-in an older phone. Alternatively, you'll get a $200 credit if you don't have a trade-in. The phone features an 8-inch AMOLED (2504 x 2256) 120Hz main display, 6.5-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2520) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 200MP main wide-angle lens, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto lens (3x optical). Selfie cams include a 10MP main display and 10MP cover camera. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review, we said its greatly reduced crease, upgraded silicon carbon battery, faster charging, and upgraded ultrawide camera make it a meaningful upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,200 off + free $200 GC @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra deals around. Buy your phone at Best Buy with trade-in and you'll get up to $1,200 off. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Best Buy gift card just for your purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra for $5.56/month when you trade in a phone with an eligible data plan. That's up to $1,900 off the phone's full price. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $1,200 off your Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with trade-in and eligible unlimited data plans. Or buy a Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra and get a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Tab 10 FE 5G when you open a new line for each device. Read more Read less ▼

Free $350 Gift Card! Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: $2,099 at Amazon Amazon is offering a free $350 Amazon gift card when you buy your Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at Amazon. It's one of the most generous deals we've seen on the unlocked version of Samsung's foldable. Read more Read less ▼