Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals are here: how to save up $1,200 on Samsung's new foldables
Plus, the best Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra deals
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are officially available for purchase. Samsung's new phones are among the best foldable phones we've tested, but they're also some one of the priciest. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $2,099.
The good news is that there are plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals you can get right now on both phones. For example, you can get up to $1,900 off either phone at T-Mobile with trade-in and an eligible data plan. Alternatively, you can get up to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at Samsung with trade-in. Or you'll get the same $200 Samsung credit without a trade.
Below I've rounded up all of the best Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra deals you can get. (For more ways to save, check out the Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub).
Quick Links: Galaxy Z Fold 8
- T-Mobile: free w/ trade-in + unlimited
- Samsung: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in or $200 credit
- AT&T: free w/ trade-in + unlimited
- Verizon: free w/ trade-in or free watch + tablet
- Xfinity Mobile: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited
- Best Buy: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + $200 gift card
- Amazon: $1,899 + $350 gift card
Quick Links: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
- T-Mobile: up to $1,900 w/ trade-in + unlimited
- Samsung: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in or $200 credit
- AT&T: $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited
- Verizon: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in or free watch + tablet
- Xfinity Mobile: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited
- Best Buy: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + $200 gift card
- Amazon: $1,899 + $350 gift card
Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals
Galaxy Z Fold 8: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get the Galaxy Z Fold 8 for free with trade-in and Experience Beyond data plans. Or you'll get up to $1,100 off with trade-in and on Experience More plans. Other discounts are also available for other plans.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $1,200 off Galaxy Z Fold 8 when you trade-in an older phone. Alternatively, you'll get a $200 credit if you don't have a trade-in. The phone features an 7.6-inch AMOLED (1848 x 2448) 120Hz main display, 5.5-inch AMOLED (1248 x 1972) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP main wide-angle lens and 50MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP main display and 10MP cover camera. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 hands-on, we called it our favorite foldable to date. It loses the telephoto zoom, but you get a greatly reduced crease, brighter main screen, and lighter design.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
New and existing customers can get the Galaxy Z Fold 8 for free when you trade in a phone with an eligible data plan.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8: up to $1,200 off + free $200 GC @ Best Buy
Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals around. Purchase your phone at Best Buy with trade-in and you'll get up to $1,200 off. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Best Buy gift card.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
Verizon is taking up to $1,200 off your Galaxy Z Fold 8 purchase with trade-in and eligible unlimited data plans. Or buy a Galaxy Fold 8 and get a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Tab 10 FE 5G when you open a new line for each device.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile
Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (via trade-in). Customers who don't have a phone to trade can still get $600 off.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: for $1,899 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering a free $350 Amazon gift card when you buy your Galaxy Z Fold 8 at Amazon.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra preorder deals
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,900 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get up to $1,900 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with trade-in and Experience Beyond data plans. Or you'll get up to $1,100 off with trade-in and on Experience More plans. Other discounts are also available for other plans.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $1,200 off Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra purchases when you trade-in an older phone. Alternatively, you'll get a $200 credit if you don't have a trade-in. The phone features an 8-inch AMOLED (2504 x 2256) 120Hz main display, 6.5-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2520) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 200MP main wide-angle lens, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto lens (3x optical). Selfie cams include a 10MP main display and 10MP cover camera. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review, we said its greatly reduced crease, upgraded silicon carbon battery, faster charging, and upgraded ultrawide camera make it a meaningful upgrade.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,200 off + free $200 GC @ Best Buy
Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra deals around. Buy your phone at Best Buy with trade-in and you'll get up to $1,200 off. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Best Buy gift card just for your purchase.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
New and existing customers can get the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra for $5.56/month when you trade in a phone with an eligible data plan. That's up to $1,900 off the phone's full price.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
Verizon is taking up to $1,200 off your Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with trade-in and eligible unlimited data plans. Or buy a Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra and get a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Tab 10 FE 5G when you open a new line for each device.
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Amazon is offering a free $350 Amazon gift card when you buy your Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at Amazon. It's one of the most generous deals we've seen on the unlocked version of Samsung's foldable.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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