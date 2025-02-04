Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 could be a lot like this foldable that already launched

If you follow Samsung's phone releases closely, you may already know about the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. The device maker introduced it last year in Korea. If you aren't aware of that device, it sounds like you will be when it comes time to update Samsung's foldable lineup later this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors are starting to emerge in advance of the expected launch of that new foldable, which is anticipated for the second half of 2025 if Samsung sticks to its typical rollout schedule. The latest rumor tips the new model to have a lot in common with Samsung's limited release from late last year.

Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold Special edition offered an 8-inch inner display and 6.5-inch cover screen, both larger than the respective 7.6- and 6.3-inch inner and outer screens that grace the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Special Edition is also thinner by about 1.5mm, and it comes equipped with a 200MP main camera, much like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If those Special Edition features sound promising to you, at least one leaker thinks they'll be included in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Posting on X, leaker @TheGalox_ says to expect the "Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, but globally" later this year.

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, but globally Galaxy Z Fold7 will be based on the Z Fold Special Edition. From the bigger displays to the 200mp main camera, they share a lot.Some upgrades the Z Fold7 brings over the Special Edition are: bigger Vapor chamber, faster chip &… pic.twitter.com/9BnCXLtG8HJanuary 29, 2025

"Galaxy Z Fold7 will be based on the Z Fold Special Edition," the post reads. "From the bigger displays to the 200mp main camera, they share a lot."

That could also mean a scaled-back feature for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. To get the thinner design on the Special Edition, Samsung removed the digitizer display layer from that foldable; as a consequence, there's no S Pen support.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra removed Bluetooth connectivity from the S Pen to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor. It's possible Samsung takes a similar tack with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, though other rumors have echoed the claim that the digitizer feature is a goner.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Repackaging a model that's already available in some markets doesn't seem like a way for Samsung to reclaim its place at the top of the best foldable phones list, but @TheGalox_ says to expect other changes with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. "Some upgrades the Z Fold7 brings over the Special Edition are: bigger Vapor chamber, faster chip & better speakers."

We're not exactly sure which chip that will be. The Galaxy S25 lineup just debuted with the Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon from Qualcomm to great effect on performance and battery life. But we've also heard reports that Samsung is ramping up Exynos 2500 production, though the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could wind up using that chipset.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 2600nits Peak Brightness.Display Software Supports ProScaler too Same as S25Series. pic.twitter.com/hOGFcGUcRrJanuary 29, 2025

The other recent Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors to emerge concern the phone's display. A leaker by the name of @PandaFlashPro posted on X that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would have a 2600-nit peak brightness and support the same ProScaler feature introduced with the Galaxy S25 series. That capability turns to AI to help improve the way images are displayed on a device's screen.

A few random tweets about Samsung's plans don't guarantee these claims will pan out in the finished product. Assuming the phone arrives around the midway point of the year, we have a lot of time between now and when we find out what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.