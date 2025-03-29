New Galaxy Z Flip FE render reveals Samsung's sticking with a familiar design

After denying any such plans back in 2023, Samsung finally seems to be on the verge of bringing us a cheaper foldable. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to follow Samsung’s flagship foldables later in the year, and now, thanks to CAD renders from OnLeaks and SammyGuru, we have an idea of what the more wallet-friendly flip phone will look like.

As you can see from the pictures spread across this piece, the new handset looks nearly indistinguishable from the currently available Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The hinge, the dual camera array, and even the cover panel look virtually unchanged, with only a minor size discrepancy between the two.

The Z Flip 6 had dimensions of 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm, while the FE apparently measures 165.1 x 71.7 x 7.4mm. In other words, it’s a little less wide and just over 7% thicker.

(Image credit: SammyGuru / OnLeaks)

While it may look the same as this year’s model, it should appear strikingly different to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. We’re expecting the handset to pack a substantially larger front screen — up 0.6 inches to 4 inches across — with case leaks backing it up. Hopefully that means Samsung is planning more utility for the cover screen similar to what Motorola provides with the Moto Razr Plus.

Although it may sound disappointing for the FE to inherit last year’s look, it’s actually good news. The Galaxy Z Flip has come a long way in five years, with early models sporting just a thin strip of screen on the outside frame. This was good for short notifications and telling the time at a glance, but not much else. Samsung could have resurrected that for the Galaxy Z Flip FE, and it’s a relief that it has apparently chosen not to.

Beyond the CAD renders, SammyGuru suggests that Samsung could use the same Exynos 2400e chipset as found in last year’s Galaxy S24 FE. That offered slightly weaker performance than last year’s Galaxy S24 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and will be a generation behind the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, which are expected to use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as found on the Galaxy S25 family.

(Image credit: SammyGuru / OnLeaks)

That said, it’s still fast enough for most people’s needs, and crucially, it runs Samsung’s Galaxy AI features without issue.

The render shows a dual-camera array on the back, but the site doesn’t offer any insights as to the specs, merely saying it “could likely” be the same as the Z Flip 6’s 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

All in all, it looks rather promising, but it’s price that will make or break it. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $999, which is the same as Motorola’s Razr Plus. If Samsung can match the $699 starting price of the cheaper Motorola Razr 2024, then it could be a very appealing proposition indeed, and a contender to replace it as the value pick on our list of the best foldable phones.