Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE may arrive 'months' after the Z Flip 7 — here's why

published

A cheaper Samsung Flip experience

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features on outer cover display
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In 2023, Samsung took the rare step of quashing rumors it was planning a cheaper foldable any time soon. Fifteen months later, it looks like the South Korean tech giant may have changed its tune. A new report suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will follow the launch of the company’s premium foldables later this year.

That’s according to Korean publication The Bell, which states the Galaxy Z Flip FE will come out “several months later” than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

With both that flip phone and the more premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected for July or August, that suggests a release in September, October or November.

The report states that the phone will be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset. That particular chipset has reportedly faced many delays, having originally been pegged to power some versions of the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year.

It's likely why Samsung won't be able to have the Galaxy Z Flip FE ready to launch at the same time as its more premium siblings.

There was also a rumor that the Exynos 2500 was due to power the regular Galaxy Z Flip 7, but this latest report suggests a combination of delays and a desire not to fall behind rival foldables by using a perceived weaker chipset have caused Samsung to rethink.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.

(Image credit: Future)

Though not officially announced, Samsung seemed to have accidentally confirmed the existence of a ‘Fan Edition’ version of the Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year by distributing updates to a mystery handset with the codename SM-F761.

Around that time, the leaker @PandaFlashPro revealed some specs from an “unknown ‘Flip’ prototype”. Crucially, it appeared to bear more resemblance to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 than the Z Flip 7, which is expected to have a noticeably larger front screen.

The screen is expected to be the same excellent 120Hz panel as on the Z Flip 6 (although maybe less bright), with the same Armor Aluminum frame, hinge and Gorilla Glass Victus. The camera array sounds the same too, with a 50MP main sensor supported by a 10MP internal snapper for selfies when unfolded.

So far, the main difference appears to be the chipset, which @PandaFlashPro already indicated may limit the foldable’s Galaxy AI abilities compared to the full-price models.

That will likely be a sacrifice that most buyers will be happy to make, assuming it’s priced competitively. But it’s not clear how much flexibility Samsung will have here with so much DNA shared with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 which launched at $1,099 just seven months ago.

If The Bell’s report is accurate, we’ll hopefully find out in the next eight months.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

