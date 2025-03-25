Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge

Expect edge to edge goodness

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, is starting to take shape thanks to the rumor mill.

The latest leak comes from regular Samsung tipster Ice Universe on their Weibo page where they've been showing off a number of case designs for the flip-style phone.

The leaked cases seem to confirm previous leaks that the Flip 7 is getting a little bigger than the Z Flip 6 with a larger 4-inch cover display to go along with a 6.85-inch interior screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked case designs

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Overall, the phone is supposed to get slightly bigger, though that may not be clear from the cases.

One thing you can see from the cases is that the bezels are much smaller on the Z Flip 7 compared to the Z Flip 6, though that might be more related to the increased screen size.

Beyond the colorful cases, Ice Universe has also posted a few looks at protective film for the interior display and the what appear to be more real cases, rather than just renderings.

If you can't access Weibo, you can find those over in his Twitter account.

The cases don't reveal much more about the phones. We can see two cameras, which should be the same as last year's iteration. The new phone might feature a titanium build but that's hidden by the cases.

We expect to see the Z Flip 7 launch alongside the Z Fold 7 this summer, likely in July. That's around the same timeframe when the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 were introduced in 2024 during a Samsung Unpacked event.

We've yet to hear rumors about pricing, but the Z Flip 6 received a $100 price increase to $1,099 and we don't expect Samsung to lower the price. The mainline S25 series didn't receive a price bump this year, and we don't think Samsung will raises prices on its foldable phones either.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

