Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge

Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, is starting to take shape thanks to the rumor mill.

The latest leak comes from regular Samsung tipster Ice Universe on their Weibo page where they've been showing off a number of case designs for the flip-style phone.

The leaked cases seem to confirm previous leaks that the Flip 7 is getting a little bigger than the Z Flip 6 with a larger 4-inch cover display to go along with a 6.85-inch interior screen.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Overall, the phone is supposed to get slightly bigger, though that may not be clear from the cases.

One thing you can see from the cases is that the bezels are much smaller on the Z Flip 7 compared to the Z Flip 6, though that might be more related to the increased screen size.

Beyond the colorful cases, Ice Universe has also posted a few looks at protective film for the interior display and the what appear to be more real cases, rather than just renderings.

If you can't access Weibo, you can find those over in his Twitter account.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Case and Fold7 Film pic.twitter.com/FuhOtl513KMarch 25, 2025

The cases don't reveal much more about the phones. We can see two cameras, which should be the same as last year's iteration. The new phone might feature a titanium build but that's hidden by the cases.

We expect to see the Z Flip 7 launch alongside the Z Fold 7 this summer, likely in July. That's around the same timeframe when the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 were introduced in 2024 during a Samsung Unpacked event.

We've yet to hear rumors about pricing, but the Z Flip 6 received a $100 price increase to $1,099 and we don't expect Samsung to lower the price. The mainline S25 series didn't receive a price bump this year, and we don't think Samsung will raises prices on its foldable phones either.