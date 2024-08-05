Score! Get NFL Sunday Ticket or a $400 Home Depot credit for free with Verizon FiOS

There are plenty of back to school sales available this month, but Verizon is offering one deal you won't find anywhere else. It's a particularly great deal for students who need an ultra-fast internet connection for the upcoming school semester.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon FiOS 1 Gig for $64.99/month. Plus, you'll get your choice of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube ($449 value) or $400 off Samsung home appliances at Home Depot. That's one of the best FiOS deals I've seen. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon FiOS coupon codes pages.

Verizon is offering its FiOS 1 Gig plan for $64.99/month (was $99.99/month). Plus, you'll get your choice of free NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube ($449 value) or $400 off Samsung home appliances at Home Depot. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees. Verizon's $99 setup charge is also waived when you purchase online.

Verizon is offering its FiOS 2 Gig plan for $84.99/month (was $119.99/month). Plus, you'll get your choice of free NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube ($449 value) or $400 off Samsung home appliances at Home Depot. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees. Verizon's $99 setup charge is also waived when you purchase online.

Although a $400 Home Depot credit sounds tempting, NFL Sunday Ticket is a must for any football fans. It offers unlimited streams inside your household and access to condensed game replays. And if you have a Google TV, Google even integrates Sunday Ticket right into your homescreen, making it easier than ever to watch.

It's worth noting that all of Verizon's FiOS plans are on sale right now with prices from $34.99/month for 300 Mbps speeds. However, Verizon's 1 Gig and 2 Gig plans offer the best value. When you opt for either plan, you'll get to choose between NFL Sunday Ticket or a $400 credit for Samsung home appliances at The Home Depot.

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For example, you need to live in an eligible area. Otherwise, your price is guaranteed for four years and the router and whole-home WiFi is included.