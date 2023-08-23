Google TV just added over 25 free channels and NFL Sunday Ticket integration

If you look at our list of the best TVs , you’ll see some Google TVs on that list. That’s because Google’s smart TV platform offers a great user interface and a ton of free channels — over 800 added in April 2023 alone. And now, it’s getting even better.

Starting today, Google has added over 25 new free TV channels to its Google TV and Android TV devices. These are built directly into the Live tab of its user interface, meaning you don’t even need to add one of the best free streaming services to get access to them.

(Image credit: Google)

Headlining these new free channels are offerings from the BBC and Lionsgate studios, including TV shows and movies like Top Gear and Baywatch. That now brings the total of free channels on Google TV with no additional steps needed to over 100 channels in addition to the others you can get by signing up for Tubi, Plex and Haystack. That’s a huge win for viewers looking to save money from some recent streaming service price hikes.

Of course, if you do have some of the best streaming services, they’re available to subscribers on your Google TV user interface as well. But with older episodes of Top Gear and Baywatch now added to shows like Westworld, Law & Order: SVU and The Walking Dead, you’ll have plenty of free content to choose from if you’re looking to save some money.

Google TV homescreen gets NFL Sunday Ticket

(Image credit: Google)

The other big news aside from all the free TV, is that Google TV will now make it easier than ever for NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers to watch out-of-market games on Sundays. That’s because Google, which owns YouTube TV — the new home of Sunday Ticket for the 2023 NFL season — is integrating NFL Sunday Ticket into Google TV. That means you’ll get access to games and highlights right from the home screen. It’ll even add games to your Live tab so you don’t need to hunt for them through a separate app.

Of course, you’ll need to pay up for access to Sunday Ticket. Right now, the subscription costs $299 for YouTube TV subscribers and $339 if you want to add access to NFL RedZone . You can also sign up for Sunday Ticket through YouTube Primetime Channels for a bit more if you don’t want to sign up for YouTube TV, but it seems like the Google TV integration into the Live tab is exclusive to YouTube TV subscribers.

And if you’re looking to save some money on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and are interested in a Google TV, TCL is offering $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you purchase an eligible TCL TV with Google TV . So take advantage now before it's too late.